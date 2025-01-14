Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

Originally built to service freight tracks for Yevpatoria enterprises, the station is now actively used by Russian forces for logistics. However, Atesh claims the Russians are “catastrophically short of resources” to effectively secure the facility.

Russian forces are deploying military equipment from the Yevpatoria-Tovarnya freight railway station in occupied Crimea , according to a report by the Atesh guerrilla movement via Telegram , which cited its agents.

The guerrillas said they have already shared information on Russian personnel, equipment, movement schedules and routes with the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In an earlier report, Atesh highlighted that the Russian army has increased its air defense deployments in Crimea to safeguard critical military targets, leaving other sections of its front line more vulnerable.

Reconnaissance conducted at the Hvardeyskoye military airfield near Simferopol, a key logistics hub for Russian forces, revealed a significant increase in air defense systems, including S-400 launchers and radar stations.

Atesh said that this airfield plays a crucial role in providing air support and logistics for Russian troops operating in southern Ukraine.

The partisans reported that by shifting additional air defense systems to Crimea, the Russian military has exposed gaps in other areas of their defense, underscoring vulnerabilities in their strategy.

In early January, Ukrainian guerrilla fighters reported the movement of a large Russian military column near Dzhankoi. This convoy was said to include personnel, weapons, air defense ammunition, and numerous fuel tankers.

Photos and videos shared by Atesh appeared to show trucks carrying S-300 missile system missiles, logistics tractors, fuel tankers, escorted by an armored jeep. These activities align with Russia’s efforts to fortify air defenses across Crimea.

On Jan. 5, the milblogger Sprinter Observer reported that Russia deployed an entire S-500 air defense regiment to protect the Kerch Bridge. The S-500 system, boasting a range of 600 kilometers (373 miles) and a maximum altitude of 200 kilometers (124 miles), is reportedly superior to the US Patriot and THAAD air defense systems.