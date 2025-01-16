Energy agencies in Vietnam and Russia signed an agreement on Tuesday to bolster cooperation in Vietnam’s atomic energy development.

The agreement was signed by Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy company, and EVN, Vietnam’s state-owned power utility company during Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s two-day visit to Hanoi, AP News reported.

Due to costs and safety concerns, Vietnam shelved a plan to build two nuclear power plants in 2016, but now hopes to become energy-sufficient and reach its greenhouse emission goals by 2050 with the help of the plants and Moscow’s assistance, AP News reported.

According to Vietnamese state media, Rosatom Chief Alexey Likhachev visited Hanoi on Monday, offering to help Vietnam build nuclear plants and localize Russian nuclear technology.

Likhachev’s visit followed Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s Hanoi visit in June, during which he promised to work on a roadmap for a nuclear science and technology center in Vietnam.

During his latest visit, Mishustin also announced a “comprehensive plan for cooperation” between the two nations, which he said would be valid until 2030.

“Vietnam is an important partner of Russia in Southeast Asia,” Mishustin said.

Mishustin later met Vietnamese President Luong Cuong on Wednesday, after which a joint communique was issued.

The joint communique mentioned calls to improve bilateral trades, potential railway and maritime trade systems, “favorable conditions” for joint oil and gas projects, Russian oil and liquefied natural gas (LPG) exports to Vietnam and nuclear cooperation, among other development plans.

Berlin Plans to Let Army Shoot Down Drones Amid Russia Tensions
Other Topics of Interest

Berlin Plans to Let Army Shoot Down Drones Amid Russia Tensions

A series of drone sightings over military and industrial sites in Germany has sparked alarm in recent months but has remained unresolved.

In June 2024, former Vietnamese President To Lam told reporters that the two countries aimed to “push up cooperation in defense and security” after talking to Putin.

However, the latest joint communique only glanced over potential security and defense cooperations, with no mentions of security agreements or initiatives.

