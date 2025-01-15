hours of Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Moscow Times reported citing Russian Telegram channels.

Residents reported hearing an explosion around 4 a.m., followed by towering flames and thick black smoke. Footage of the incident quickly circulated online, with some speculating that “something fell into the factory.”

Emergency services confirmed the fire, stating that “installation No. 18” and two heat exchangers were damaged. Officials claimed the fire was caused by an internal issue at the refinery, denying any external impact.

The Russian Defense Ministry and regional authorities have avoided commenting on the incident. For now, the full extent of the damage and its implications remain unclear, with investigations ongoing.

This is not the first time the facility has been struck. In 2024, two drone strikes targeted the refinery, causing significant damage and halting operations at key units.

The Lukoil refinery is one of the largest producers of petroleum products in the Southern Federal District, processing 13.5 million tons of oil in 2023 alone.

On Jan. 1, 2025, cyber specialists from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) conducted another cyberattack on the Lukoil, which supplies the Russian military.

The cyberattack prevented customers from making payments at gas stations via the Lukoil mobile app.

