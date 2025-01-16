France and the UK are reportedly exploring options for the deployment of military personnel to Ukraine as part of any potential peacekeeping mission, The Telegraph writes, outlining three possible scenarios for British troops in Ukraine.

The discussions, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, assume a ceasefire agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. Macron had previously raised the idea with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

While Downing Street and the Élysée Palace have not denied the talks took place, further details remain closely guarded. Sources suggest that while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has engaged with the concept in principle, he has yet to fully commit.

“There are challenges over what we could support, what we would want to support, and the broader question about the threat that those troops may be under and whether that is escalatory,” a senior Whitehall official told The Telegraph.

The UK Government’s official stance remains that Western allies should continue providing military aid to Ukraine, leaving the decision on peace talks entirely to Kyiv.

However, The Telegraph outlines growing debate in Westminster over whether Western troops might eventually be needed to guarantee any peace agreement, especially if Russia retains control of occupied Ukrainian territories under a future peace agreement.

Several European leaders are reportedly considering how to ensure the protection of the remaining Ukrainian controlled territory from further Russian aggression, although there is still significant uncertainty around the feasibility and implications of such a proposal, the report said.

US reluctance to deploy troops abroad, coupled with past criticism by President-elect Donald Trump of US financial support for Ukraine, makes US involvement in a potential peacekeeping force unlikely, UK officials believe.

Discussions revolve around Western soldiers manning an 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) demilitarized buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia.

Scenarios for deployment

Buffer Zone Monitoring

NATO troops, including British units, would be stationed along a frozen frontline in Ukraine. They would man observation posts and patrol the buffer zone with fighter aircraft and attack helicopters. Rapid reaction forces would be deployed near the border with Russia in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

Kyiv Defense

NATO forces would be called in to protect Kyiv in the event of a Russian advance against the capital, allowing Ukraine to redirect its reserves to counterattack.

Western Training Missions

NATO troops, shielded by air defense systems located in Poland, would conduct training for Kyiv’s forces in western Ukraine. Training missions would possibly be led by the UK, France, Germany, and other NATO countries.

Ukrainian Telegram channels have deemed the third scenario – the positioning of training missions – to be the least controversial.

UK peacekeeping troops in Ukraine could strain the defense budget

The Telegraph reports that any decision to deploy British troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers would place significant strain on the UK Ministry of Defence’s budget, particularly as the Treasury is seeking to implement spending cuts.

Starmer is expected to unveil his plan in the spring to gradually increase UK defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP from the current 2.3 percent However, it remains unclear if this target would be met before 2030.

Deployment could involve thousands of British soldiers at a time when military leaders have already warned about the UK’s limited capacity to sustain a large-scale conflict.

The move could also be perceived as escalatory by Russia, a narrative Downing Street has consistently sought to avoid. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, successive UK prime ministers have refrained from committing British troops to Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine’s non-membership of NATO - an alliance with a collective defense clause stating an attack on one member is an attack on all – potentially further complicates the situation. While the UK supports Ukraine’s eventual NATO membership, the current circumstances raise numerous logistical and strategic questions.

Among these are whether a no-fly zone could be established over newly defined Ukrainian territory and how it would be enforced and would undoubtedly require international approval, The Telegraph added

Starmer in Kyiv: signing a historic 100-Year UK-Ukraine partnership agreement

In addition to these ongoing discussions, Starmer arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, Jan. 16 - his first visit as the head of the UK government. During his visit to Kyiv, Starmer met with Zelensky and signed a historic partnership agreement that commits the two nations to close cooperation for the next 100 years.

“Today marks a truly historic day. The relationship between Ukraine and the United Kingdom has never been closer,” Zelensky said. “We’ve reached a new level - this is more than just a strategic partnership.”

The agreement aims to deepen ties in defense and non-military sectors, with a focus on strengthening maritime security in the Baltic, Black, and Azov seas to deter Russian aggression.

It also seeks to establish collaborative initiatives in science and technology, including healthcare, agri-tech, space, and drone development, while fostering connections through educational projects.

Additionally, the UK is set to launch a grain verification scheme to track stolen grain from occupied Ukrainian territories and establish itself as a key partner in Ukraine’s energy sector. The strategy includes plans for mineral extraction and the production of environmentally friendly steel, underscoring a commitment to sustainable development and resource security.

The visit also coincides with the anticipated announcement of new aid packages for Ukraine from the British government, reinforcing the UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and future growth.