Ukrainians who have lost close relatives during Russia’s invasion will from Thursday be able to lodge claims via a mechanism that has already received thousands of requests for compensation for damages.

The Register of Damages for Ukraine opened in The Hague in April last year and is designed to function as a record of all eligible claims seeking reparation for the damage, loss and injury following Moscow’s Feb. 24, 2022 attack on its neighbor.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Starting today, family members who lost a close relative due to Russia’s full‑scale invasion of Ukraine may seek compensation for their own mental pain and anguish by submitting a claim,” the Register said. 

“This marks a significant step forward in addressing the immense personal suffering caused by Russia’s aggression, providing a pathway for families to seek justice and recognition for their profound loss,” it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Created by the Council of Europe and joined by the European Union, the Register will ultimately work out a financial total with a view toward extracting reparations from Moscow.

Last year it opened a category to claim for damages and destruction of property and which has now been expanded to include parents, spouses, civil partners and children of individuals who died as a result of the invasion.

“Claims by other family members may also be eligible if they can demonstrate a legitimate interest, by proving the existence of close ties and elements of dependence with the family member,” the Register said.

Ukraine and Poland’s Leaders Discuss ‘Real’ Security Guarantees
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine and Poland’s Leaders Discuss ‘Real’ Security Guarantees

Ukraine must be given “real security guarantees that everyone in the world, including Russia, will be afraid to exceed,” the Polish prime minister says.

“Claimants will need to provide information concerning their identity, the identity of the deceased, their relationship with the deceased, and the event leading to the death,” it added.

Claims can be made via popular Ukrainian digital system Diia, used by more than 20 million Ukrainians.

So far, some 13,000 claims amounting to more than 800 million euros ($821 million) have been received, in the initial category, the Register said.

Advertisement

“Additional categories of claims are expected to launch soon,” it added.

Russia’s war approached its third anniversary with a precarious moment for Ukraine on the battlefield as fighting escalated.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Ukraine
Russia Targets Ukraine’s Major Gas Storage in Wednesday Missile Attack – Energy Sources Ukraine
Russia Targets Ukraine’s Major Gas Storage in Wednesday Missile Attack – Energy Sources
By Leo Chiu
1d ago
Poland Pledges to ‘Break Impasse’ in Ukraine’s EU Accession Process BREAKING Ukraine
Poland Pledges to ‘Break Impasse’ in Ukraine’s EU Accession Process
By AFP
1d ago
Ukrainians Serving Notice on Women’s Tennis Association Tour Ukraine
Ukrainians Serving Notice on Women’s Tennis Association Tour
By Ihor N. Stelmach
1d ago
ICU Weekly Insight: Inflation Accelerates Above Central Bank Expectations Ukraine
ICU Weekly Insight: Inflation Accelerates Above Central Bank Expectations
By ICU
2d ago
Read Next
France, Norway Say Jet Fighter Deliveries to Ukraine ‘on Schedule’ Ukraine
France, Norway Say Jet Fighter Deliveries to Ukraine ‘on Schedule’
By AFP
8h ago
For The Record: What They Are Saying About Ukraine Ukraine
For The Record: What They Are Saying About Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Ukraine and Poland’s Leaders Discuss ‘Real’ Security Guarantees Ukraine
Ukraine and Poland’s Leaders Discuss ‘Real’ Security Guarantees
By TVP World
1d ago
Syria Received 500 Tons of Flour Under the UN Program – First Time Since Assad Regime Fell Ukraine
Syria Received 500 Tons of Flour Under the UN Program – First Time Since Assad Regime Fell
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 12
Sponsored content
« Previous Partisans Inform Ukrainian Forces of Russian Military Boat Locations in Crimea
Next » France, Norway Say Jet Fighter Deliveries to Ukraine ‘on Schedule’