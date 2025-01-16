Ukrainians who have lost close relatives during Russia’s invasion will from Thursday be able to lodge claims via a mechanism that has already received thousands of requests for compensation for damages.

The Register of Damages for Ukraine opened in The Hague in April last year and is designed to function as a record of all eligible claims seeking reparation for the damage, loss and injury following Moscow’s Feb. 24, 2022 attack on its neighbor.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Starting today, family members who lost a close relative due to Russia’s full‑scale invasion of Ukraine may seek compensation for their own mental pain and anguish by submitting a claim,” the Register said.

“This marks a significant step forward in addressing the immense personal suffering caused by Russia’s aggression, providing a pathway for families to seek justice and recognition for their profound loss,” it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Created by the Council of Europe and joined by the European Union, the Register will ultimately work out a financial total with a view toward extracting reparations from Moscow.

Last year it opened a category to claim for damages and destruction of property and which has now been expanded to include parents, spouses, civil partners and children of individuals who died as a result of the invasion.

“Claims by other family members may also be eligible if they can demonstrate a legitimate interest, by proving the existence of close ties and elements of dependence with the family member,” the Register said.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine and Poland’s Leaders Discuss ‘Real’ Security Guarantees Ukraine must be given “real security guarantees that everyone in the world, including Russia, will be afraid to exceed,” the Polish prime minister says.

“Claimants will need to provide information concerning their identity, the identity of the deceased, their relationship with the deceased, and the event leading to the death,” it added.

Claims can be made via popular Ukrainian digital system Diia, used by more than 20 million Ukrainians.

So far, some 13,000 claims amounting to more than 800 million euros ($821 million) have been received, in the initial category, the Register said.

Advertisement

“Additional categories of claims are expected to launch soon,” it added.

Russia’s war approached its third anniversary with a precarious moment for Ukraine on the battlefield as fighting escalated.