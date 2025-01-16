The Ukrainian partisan movement Atesh discovered the location of Russian military boats on the Crimean Peninsula during a planned reconnaissance operation.

“An agent of our movement reconnoitered the location of the 91st Brigade of the 4th Division of riverboats of the Russian Armed Forces at Cape Tarkhankut near the village of Olenivka. There are military boats, special equipment, and personnel stationed there,” the Thursday, Jan 15 Atesh post reads.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to the partisans, the base is currently conducting equipment preparation and training for the personnel.

“The occupiers plan to relocate the boats to the Kherson direction. We continue to monitor the movements and plans of the command,” the Ukrainian partisans said.

Advertisement

 

 

Atesh said that it had promptly transmitted all known information, including exact coordinates and details of the technical equipment, to the Ukrainian Defense Forces:

“It is likely that this equipment will not reach its intended destination.”

Earlier this week Kyiv Post reported that the Russian army has deployed additional air defense systems to Crimea to protect key military targets, thus exposing other parts of the front, according to Atesh.

The partisans, in a social media post on Monday, said they conducted reconnaissance of the “Hvardeyskoye” military airfield near Simferopol, which Russians actively use for aviation and logistics operations in Crimea.

Russian Air Defense Shifts to Crimea, Leaves Front Lines Vulnerable, Partisans Say
Other Topics of Interest

Russian Air Defense Shifts to Crimea, Leaves Front Lines Vulnerable, Partisans Say

Russian forces reinforced air defense in Crimea to protect key military sites, exposing other parts of the front.

“At the airfield, we recorded a significant increase in air defense systems, discovering numerous S-400 launchers and radar stations,” Atesh reported.

Earlier this month Ukrainian guerilla fighters in occupied Crimea have reported the movement of a Russian military equipment column near Dzhankoi.

The column reportedly carried personnel, weapons, air defense ammunition, and a large number of fuel tankers. According to Atesh, all collected intelligence, including the column’s detailed route, has been passed to Ukraine.

Advertisement

Photos and videos shared by Atesh show trucks purportedly carrying S-300 missile system ammunition, logistics tractors, fuel tankers – and a single armored jeep apparently serving as an escort vehicle.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Partisans
Ukrainian Partisans Uncover Russian Military HQ in Crimean Resort, Highlighting Civilian Danger War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Partisans Uncover Russian Military HQ in Crimean Resort, Highlighting Civilian Danger
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 7
Ukrainian Partisans Obtain Personal Data of Russian Troops From Tambov Unit War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Partisans Obtain Personal Data of Russian Troops From Tambov Unit
By UkrInform
Jan. 5
Christmas Caroling, Santa Claus, Banned in Russian-Occupied Parts of Ukraine Partisans Say Partisans
Christmas Caroling, Santa Claus, Banned in Russian-Occupied Parts of Ukraine Partisans Say
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 3
Partisans Report Panic in Crimea as Protests Grow and Info Leaks Impact Russian Forces Crimea
Partisans Report Panic in Crimea as Protests Grow and Info Leaks Impact Russian Forces
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 2
Read Next
Why Did Russia Use Nuclear-Capable Missiles as Decoys in Latest Attacks? Nuclear weapons
ANALYSIS: Why Did Russia Use Nuclear-Capable Missiles as Decoys in Latest Attacks?
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Russia Struggles to Secure Key Crimean Railway Station to Deploy Military Equipment Crimea
Russia Struggles to Secure Key Crimean Railway Station to Deploy Military Equipment
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Russian Air Defense Shifts to Crimea, Leaves Front Lines Vulnerable, Partisans Say Crimea
Russian Air Defense Shifts to Crimea, Leaves Front Lines Vulnerable, Partisans Say
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 13
Why Are Ukrainian Air Defense F-16s Flying With Missiles Limited by ‘Leadership’? War in Ukraine
OPINION: Why Are Ukrainian Air Defense F-16s Flying With Missiles Limited by ‘Leadership’?
By Christopher Stewart
Jan. 11
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukrainian Special Ops Strike on Russian Oil Depot Near Voronezh, Triggers Massive Fire
Next » Ukrainians Can Start Claims for Deaths of Close Relatives