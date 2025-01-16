The Ukrainian partisan movement Atesh discovered the location of Russian military boats on the Crimean Peninsula during a planned reconnaissance operation.

“An agent of our movement reconnoitered the location of the 91st Brigade of the 4th Division of riverboats of the Russian Armed Forces at Cape Tarkhankut near the village of Olenivka. There are military boats, special equipment, and personnel stationed there,” the Thursday, Jan 15 Atesh post reads.

According to the partisans, the base is currently conducting equipment preparation and training for the personnel.

“The occupiers plan to relocate the boats to the Kherson direction. We continue to monitor the movements and plans of the command,” the Ukrainian partisans said.