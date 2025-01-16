The Ukrainian partisan movement Atesh discovered the location of Russian military boats on the Crimean Peninsula during a planned reconnaissance operation.
“An agent of our movement reconnoitered the location of the 91st Brigade of the 4th Division of riverboats of the Russian Armed Forces at Cape Tarkhankut near the village of Olenivka. There are military boats, special equipment, and personnel stationed there,” the Thursday, Jan 15 Atesh post reads.
According to the partisans, the base is currently conducting equipment preparation and training for the personnel.
“The occupiers plan to relocate the boats to the Kherson direction. We continue to monitor the movements and plans of the command,” the Ukrainian partisans said.
Atesh said that it had promptly transmitted all known information, including exact coordinates and details of the technical equipment, to the Ukrainian Defense Forces:
“It is likely that this equipment will not reach its intended destination.”
Earlier this week Kyiv Post reported that the Russian army has deployed additional air defense systems to Crimea to protect key military targets, thus exposing other parts of the front, according to Atesh.
The partisans, in a social media post on Monday, said they conducted reconnaissance of the “Hvardeyskoye” military airfield near Simferopol, which Russians actively use for aviation and logistics operations in Crimea.
“At the airfield, we recorded a significant increase in air defense systems, discovering numerous S-400 launchers and radar stations,” Atesh reported.
Earlier this month Ukrainian guerilla fighters in occupied Crimea have reported the movement of a Russian military equipment column near Dzhankoi.
The column reportedly carried personnel, weapons, air defense ammunition, and a large number of fuel tankers. According to Atesh, all collected intelligence, including the column’s detailed route, has been passed to Ukraine.
Photos and videos shared by Atesh show trucks purportedly carrying S-300 missile system ammunition, logistics tractors, fuel tankers – and a single armored jeep apparently serving as an escort vehicle.
