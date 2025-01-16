France and Norway, two of the handful of countries that have pledged jet fighters to Ukraine, will meet their commitments on schedule, the two countries’ defense ministers said Thursday in Oslo.

Norway has promised Ukraine six US-made F-16s to help it fend off Russia’s invasion, with deliveries spread out across 2024 and 2025.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

France has meanwhile said it would provide an unspecified number of French-made Mirage 2000-5s during the first quarter of 2025.

“The timetable I gave is being met,” said French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, declining to comment on reports that three aircraft were to be delivered by Jan. 20.

“The delivery of jet fighters to a country at war is, by definition, sensitive... What has been promised will be delivered,” he said.

Advertisement

His Norwegian counterpart Bjorn Arild Gram meanwhile confirmed that Norway’s “first batch” of F-16s had been delivered, but refused to disclose any “operational details.”

“We are on schedule,” he said.

The two ministers also signed a letter of intent aimed at bolstering their military cooperation, notably regarding the protection of underwater infrastructure, amid the threat of so-called hybrid warfare posed by Russia.

The French navy has placed an order with Norway’s Kongsberg Maritime for the Hugin seabed exploration vehicle, capable of diving to a depth of 6,000 meters (20,000 feet).

Competing in a tender with the United States, Britain and Germany, France also hopes to sell five so-called defense and intervention frigates to Norway.

Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Special Ops Strike on Russian Oil Depot Near Voronezh, Triggers Massive Fire Ukraine’s Defense Forces say the depot they attacked supplies fuel to Russian military forces involved in Russia’s “special military operation” against Ukraine.

Gram confirmed that Oslo would announce its choice “this year.”