France and Norway, two of the handful of countries that have pledged jet fighters to Ukraine, will meet their commitments on schedule, the two countries’ defense ministers said Thursday in Oslo.

Norway has promised Ukraine six US-made F-16s to help it fend off Russia’s invasion, with deliveries spread out across 2024 and 2025.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

France has meanwhile said it would provide an unspecified number of French-made Mirage 2000-5s during the first quarter of 2025.

“The timetable I gave is being met,” said French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, declining to comment on reports that three aircraft were to be delivered by Jan. 20.

“The delivery of jet fighters to a country at war is, by definition, sensitive... What has been promised will be delivered,” he said.

Advertisement

His Norwegian counterpart Bjorn Arild Gram meanwhile confirmed that Norway’s “first batch” of F-16s had been delivered, but refused to disclose any “operational details.”

“We are on schedule,” he said.

The two ministers also signed a letter of intent aimed at bolstering their military cooperation, notably regarding the protection of underwater infrastructure, amid the threat of so-called hybrid warfare posed by Russia.

The French navy has placed an order with Norway’s Kongsberg Maritime for the Hugin seabed exploration vehicle, capable of diving to a depth of 6,000 meters (20,000 feet).

Competing in a tender with the United States, Britain and Germany, France also hopes to sell five so-called defense and intervention frigates to Norway.

Ukrainian Special Ops Strike on Russian Oil Depot Near Voronezh, Triggers Massive Fire
Other Topics of Interest

Ukrainian Special Ops Strike on Russian Oil Depot Near Voronezh, Triggers Massive Fire

Ukraine’s Defense Forces say the depot they attacked supplies fuel to Russian military forces involved in Russia’s “special military operation” against Ukraine.

Gram confirmed that Oslo would announce its choice “this year.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Top News
UK Weighs Three Scenarios for Possible Troop Deployments to Ukraine France
UK Weighs Three Scenarios for Possible Troop Deployments to Ukraine
By Julia Struck
11h ago
For The Record: What They Are Saying About Ukraine Ukraine
For The Record: What They Are Saying About Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Why Did Russia Use Nuclear-Capable Missiles as Decoys in Latest Attacks? Nuclear weapons
ANALYSIS: Why Did Russia Use Nuclear-Capable Missiles as Decoys in Latest Attacks?
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Ukraine Connected Almost 1 GW of Energy Facilities to the Grid in 2024 – IER Energy
Ukraine Connected Almost 1 GW of Energy Facilities to the Grid in 2024 – IER
By Olena Hrazhdan
12h ago
Read Next
Ukrainians Can Start Claims for Deaths of Close Relatives Ukraine
Ukrainians Can Start Claims for Deaths of Close Relatives
By AFP
8h ago
‘I’m Revoking (Putin’s) F**king License!’ – Biden’s Exercise in Wishful Thinking Biden
OPINION: ‘I’m Revoking (Putin’s) F**king License!’ – Biden’s Exercise in Wishful Thinking
By Stash Luczkiw
8h ago
Ukrainian Special Ops Strike on Russian Oil Depot Near Voronezh, Triggers Massive Fire Energy
Ukrainian Special Ops Strike on Russian Oil Depot Near Voronezh, Triggers Massive Fire
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Fire Halts Diesel Production at One of Russia’s Largest Lukoil Refineries Energy
Fire Halts Diesel Production at One of Russia’s Largest Lukoil Refineries
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukrainians Can Start Claims for Deaths of Close Relatives