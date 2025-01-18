On his visit to Kyiv on Thursday this week, during which the UK signed a long-term security agreement with Ukraine, the country’s prime minister, Keir Starmer, announced a new military aid package worth £4.5 billion (€5.34 billion). Among the weaponry that made up part of the commitment for delivery this year was 15 units of the “Gravehawk” short range air defense (AD) system.

The British designed complex was jointly funded by the UK and Denmark and rapidly developed against an urgent operational requirement – Ukrainian close-in AD needs.

Two rudimentary prototypes of the system were trialed in Ukraine in September. These consisted of a twin railed launch ramp, capable of firing the AIM-132 Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missiles (ASRAAMs) in the ground-based AD role. The launcher and its sensor box were mounted on a “Supacat” High Mobility Flatbed Transporter.

The twin ASRAAM missile launcher fitted to a SupaCat HMT chassis thought to be the prototype of the Gravehawk AD system. Photo: UK MoD

Photographs released by the Supacat group suggest that the production version of Gravehawk will be more sophisticated than the earlier versions. They show a launcher module, roughly the size of a 20-foot shipping container, that has eight firing bays. This is likely a modified Brimstone ground or air-launched ground attack missile firing module. However, it may be that the final version will more closely resemble the original prototypes.

It is said that the system can be quickly modified in the field to make use of a wide range of air-to-air missiles including the ASRAAM and Ukraine’s R-73 which is already used in Kyiv’s modified Soviet-era 9K33 Osa (NATO: SA-8 Gecko) wheeled AD system and most recently by Magura V5 unmanned surface vessels to bring down Russian helicopters in the Black Sea.

A statement announcing the Gravehawk from the UK Government’s official website said: “With Ukraine under constant Russian bombardment, the Gravehawk system will boost Ukraine’s air defenses, allowing them to defend their cities, troops and critical infrastructure.”

While few technical details of the system have been released military commentators say that ASRAAM used as a surface-to-air air defense missile will have a range of 10-15 kilometers (6.2-9.4 miles) compared with around 25 kilometers (15.6 miles) in the air-to-air role.

While the UK statement said 15 units were planned for delivery in 2025, there was no indication of an intention to provide additional systems in subsequent years.