Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz subsidiary Ukrgazvydobuvannya increased its commercial gas production to 13.9 billion cubic meters (491 billion cubic feet) in 2024 compared to 13.2 billion cubic meters (466 billion cubic feet) in 2023.

Last year, the company commissioned 83 new wells, including 60 production wells and 23 exploration wells, the Friday press release on the Naftogaz website said

Naftogaz continues to prepare directional wells – the company reported about 60 inclined-directional wells drilled in 2024, compared to 51 in 2023. 

Directional drilling helps extract gas from hard-to-reach areas, according to the press release. 

Ukrgazvydobuvannya is not the only company producing gas in Ukraine but remains the largest among both state-owned and private companies. 

Ukraine’s commercial gas production reached its peak prior to Russia’s invasion in 2018, reaching almost 15.5 billion cubic meters (547 billion cubic feet) – the company’s record that has not been broken since. 

Ukrgazvydobuvannya had then gradually reduced production over subsequent years, according to ExPro calculations. The company reduced production by 5% in 2020 – from 14.9 billion cubic meters (526 billion cubic feet) in 2019 to 14.15 billion cubic meters (500 billion cubic feet) in 2020.

Russia’s invasion had little influence on Ukrainian gas production with volumes only decreasing by around 3% compared with pre-war figures. That is despite the destruction and occupation of part of its production facilities in the eastern regions of the country, the Ukrgazvydobuvannya press release said. 

After Russia’s full-scale invasion, the volumes of domestic gas production continued to increase, creating a safe cushion for Ukraine to sustain through the winter heating season during Russia’s missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

