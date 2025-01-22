Israel has proposed transferring Russian-made weapons, seized by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Lebanon, or from other adversaries, to Ukraine, the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel announced on its official Facebook page.

According to the statement, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk met with Israel’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sharren Haskel, on Tuesday, Jan. 21. During the meeting, the ambassador thanked Israel for its offer to provide the seized weapons.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“This initiative would be an important step in recognizing the common threats faced by both countries. The Ukrainian side expressed hope for a positive solution to this issue,” the Ukrainain Embassy wrote on Facebook.

Some of the weapons offered to Ukraine were seized from a Hezbollah underground base in southern Lebanon in late 2024. The base, used as a command center, contained Russian-made arms such as rockets, rifles, and other equipment.

Advertisement

The meeting also covered concerns about military cooperation between Iran and Russia, which both Ukraine and Israel view as a threat to their national security. The parties explored ways to counter this issue and discussed opportunities to strengthen ties, including economic, humanitarian, and consular cooperation.

While Israel has provided diplomatic support, humanitarian aid and some defensive technology to Ukraine as it battles Russian full-scale invasion for almost three years, it has resisted calls to provide weapons and other military equipment to Kyiv since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Trump Hints at Carrot / Stick Sanctions Policy on Russia, Depending on Putin’s Readiness to Negotiate
Other Topics of Interest

Trump Hints at Carrot / Stick Sanctions Policy on Russia, Depending on Putin’s Readiness to Negotiate

Bloomberg reports that Trump’s advisers are exploring new sanctions strategies. One idea involves easing restrictions on Russian oil if it leads to peace talks.

Recently, however, the risk-cost balance between Israel and Russia has changed because of Moscow’s increasingly closer relationship with Teheran. Iran is the main backer for both Hamas and Hezbollah and is considered the main threat to Israel and the region.

In December 2024, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said that the relationship between Israel and Ukraine has been growing in recent years, and with it, mutual understanding.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Israel
Israelis Want Trump to ‘Make Israel Normal Again’ Israel
Israelis Want Trump to ‘Make Israel Normal Again’
By AFP
2d ago
World Briefing: January 17, 2025 US
World Briefing: January 17, 2025
By Michael Bociurkiw
Jan. 17
World Briefing: January 16, 2025 Biden
World Briefing: January 16, 2025
By Michael Bociurkiw
Jan. 16
Israel and Hamas Agree to Gaza Ceasefire After 15 Months of War, Over 60,000 Killed Biden
Israel and Hamas Agree to Gaza Ceasefire After 15 Months of War, Over 60,000 Killed
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 15
Read Next
Unity Day: How the Will to Obtain Freedom United Two Ukrainian States EXCLUSIVE Europe
Unity Day: How the Will to Obtain Freedom United Two Ukrainian States
By Sergii Kostezh
10m ago
22 January 1918 – Ukraine’s First Independence Day Still Awaits Proper Recognition Top News
OPINION: 22 January 1918 – Ukraine’s First Independence Day Still Awaits Proper Recognition
By Bohdan Nahaylo
3h ago
Trump Hints at Carrot / Stick Sanctions Policy on Russia, Depending on Putin’s Readiness to Negotiate Putin
Trump Hints at Carrot / Stick Sanctions Policy on Russia, Depending on Putin’s Readiness to Negotiate
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Zelensky Calls for 200,000 Peacekeepers, Rejects Troop Reduction Demands Zelensky
Zelensky Calls for 200,000 Peacekeepers, Rejects Troop Reduction Demands
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Reality Bites – Trump Tells Kellogg to End War in Ukraine in 100 Days
Next » Polish PM Calls on EU Member States to Increase Defense Spending