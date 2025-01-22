Moldova’s prime minister told AFP on Wednesday the international community is ready to offer gas to end the energy crisis in Transnistria but a lasting solution hinges on Russia withdrawing its troops from the separatist region.

In an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Prime Minister Dorin Recean accused Russia of trying to create instability in Moldova in order to see a pro-Moscow government emerge from parliamentary elections due later this year.

Russia energy firm Gazprom halted gas supplies to Transnistria on Jan. 1 over a debt dispute with the pro-EU Moldovan government, leaving the 400,000 residents there without any heating or hot water.

Internationally recognized as part of Moldova, Transnistria declared independence at the end of the Soviet Union and has been reliant on Moscow’s financial support ever since but receives Russian gas via Moldova.

Russia has around 1,500 troops stationed in the breakaway region, which sits between Ukraine and Moldova.

“This gas and energy crisis altogether in the Transnistria region is meant to create a security crisis in Moldova, all of Moldova and also in the region,” Recean told AFP.

Recean said he would hold talks with European Union leaders in Davos on “how we together shall overcome this aggression of Russia against Moldova.”

He said the solution to the crisis is for authorities in Transnistria to accept gas and coal from the international community or for Gazprom to resume deliveries.

“So far they don’t accept it,” Recean said, referring to energy deliveries from the international community. “But we are working on it.”

“What is very important to mention is that these kinds of scenarios can happen together with replacing the current so-called peacekeeping mission, where the Russian military are participating, with a UN-led civilian peacekeeping mission,” he said.

EU talks

“Russia intends to consolidate power there and the military presence in order to challenge Ukraine as well on its western, southwestern part, this means Odesa region,” Recean said.

“Their objective is to produce instability in Moldova,” he said.

The prime minister said Moldova will likely hold parliamentary elections in September and Russia wants to push for a pro-Russian government that would then “agree on consolidating the Russian military” presence.

Russia was accused of meddling in Moldova’s presidential election in November, which pro-EU President Maia Sandu won.

In a referendum in October, the former Soviet Republic voted by a razor-thin margin in favor of joining the EU.

Recean said Moldova could open EU accession negotiations this year with the aim of joining the bloc by 2030.