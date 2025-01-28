The US Senate on Monday confirmed President Donald Trump’s selection for Secretary of Defense by a vote of 51-50. The confirmation of the controversial Pete Hegseth required a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance, as three Republicans broke ranks and voted against to register a 50-50 tally: Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and former Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Collins and Murkowski had already voted against Hegseth’s nomination the week before in a procedural vote that passed 51-49. Murkowski stressed her concern about comments that Hegseth had made about the value of women in combat roles, with a backdrop of his history of alcohol abuse and allegations of sexual assault in 2017. Advertisement “These behaviors starkly contrast the values and discipline expected of service members,” Murkowski repeated on Monday. “Men and women in uniform are held accountable for such actions, and they deserve leaders who uphold these same standards,” she said, adding that his “prior roles in his career do not demonstrate to me that he is prepared for such immense responsibility” of leading the Pentagon.

Since Mr. Hegseth’s nomination last November, I have met with him and carefully reviewed his writings, various reports, and other pertinent materials. I closely followed his hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee and gathered substantial feedback from organizations,… — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) January 23, 2025

McConnell joined the the two women in dissent on Monday, remarking “Mr. Hegseth has failed, as yet, to demonstrate that he will pass this test. But as he assumes office, the consequences of failure are as high as they have ever been.” Other Topics of Interest New Front? Reports Claim China is Secretly Backing Russia with Troops With mounting losses on the battlefield, could China’s intervention shift the balance, or is it too late to change the course of the war? Hegseth, a former Fox News personality has been accused of drinking on the job and accusations of, but no criminal nor civil charges stemming from, sexual assault on a female guest in 2017 at a California hotel where Hegseth was delivering a speech. His nomination was also criticized for his relatively slim military experience nor any major leadership positions in the private or public sectors. He has never been elected to office. Next, the Senate will move on to the nominations of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Inelligence and Kash Patel as director of the FBI. Advertisement Patel, a former federal prosecutor and former senior counsel on counterterrorism, faces some scrutiny from Democrats for reportedly breaking protocol during the retrieval of two American hostages held by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels in 2020, but on the whole he is seen as an easier pass than Gabbard.

I think the jury's still out [on Gabbard] US Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)