The US Senate on Monday confirmed President Donald Trump’s selection for Secretary of Defense by a vote of 51-50.

The confirmation of the controversial Pete Hegseth required a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance, as three Republicans broke ranks and voted against to register a 50-50 tally: Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and former Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Collins and Murkowski had already voted against Hegseth’s nomination the week before in a procedural vote that passed 51-49. Murkowski stressed her concern about comments that Hegseth had made about the value of women in combat roles, with a backdrop of his history of alcohol abuse and allegations of sexual assault in 2017.

Advertisement

“These behaviors starkly contrast the values and discipline expected of service members,” Murkowski repeated on Monday. “Men and women in uniform are held accountable for such actions, and they deserve leaders who uphold these same standards,” she said, adding that his “prior roles in his career do not demonstrate to me that he is prepared for such immense responsibility” of leading the Pentagon.

McConnell joined the the two women in dissent on Monday, remarking “Mr. Hegseth has failed, as yet, to demonstrate that he will pass this test. But as he assumes office, the consequences of failure are as high as they have ever been.”

New Front? Reports Claim China is Secretly Backing Russia with Troops
Other Topics of Interest

New Front? Reports Claim China is Secretly Backing Russia with Troops

With mounting losses on the battlefield, could China’s intervention shift the balance, or is it too late to change the course of the war?

Hegseth, a former Fox News personality has been accused of drinking on the job and accusations of, but no criminal nor civil charges stemming from, sexual assault on a female guest in 2017 at a California hotel where Hegseth was delivering a speech.

His nomination was also criticized for his relatively slim military experience nor any major leadership positions in the private or public sectors. He has never been elected to office.

Next, the Senate will move on to the nominations of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Inelligence and Kash Patel as director of the FBI.

Advertisement

Patel, a former federal prosecutor and former senior counsel on counterterrorism, faces some scrutiny from Democrats for reportedly breaking protocol during the retrieval of two American hostages held by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels in 2020, but on the whole he is seen as an easier pass than Gabbard.

I think the jury's still out [on Gabbard]

US Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)

The Democrat-turned-Republican former Representative from Hawaii, and current lieutenant colonel serving in the US Army Reserve, has been seen as a little too comfortable parroting the Kremlin’s rhetoric on Ukraine and may have a hard time clearing the initial senatorial process and procedural vote. The Senate Intelligence Committee will have its say about Gabbard’s nomination, as well, and that panel has a 9-8 partisan split that incudes the likes of Collins and Todd Young (R-IN) who has expressed his concerns.

The Director of National Intelligence oversees the the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA), as well as more than a dozen other such agencies throughout the federal government. The DNI director also serves as the principal advisor to the President, the National Security Council, and the Homeland Security Council on such intelligence matters.

Advertisement

“I think [Gabbard’s chances] remain to be seen,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), an Intelligence Committee member, told The Hill when asked if she can win support of the Senate. “I think the jury’s still out,” he said.

The Senate on Monday also approved Trump’s pick for Treasury chief.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, 62, will become the next US Treasury Secretary, a position that oversees the implementation of foreign sanctions and tariffs. AFP reported that Bessent has said he would back tougher sanctions on Russian oil majors as a way to end the war in Ukraine.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
John Moretti
John Moretti

John Moretti is a freelance journalist and author dividing his time between Europe and the United States. He has also spent more than a decade working with companies that protect travelers from health and security emergencies abroad. His academic background is in Eastern European Studies, international public policy and counterterrorism.

More on US
Previewing the US - Ukraine Relations in 2025 War in Ukraine
OPINION: Previewing the US - Ukraine Relations in 2025
By Mark Temnycky
18h ago
EU Considers Deploying Troops to Monitor Potential Ukraine Ceasefire Ukraine
EU Considers Deploying Troops to Monitor Potential Ukraine Ceasefire
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
USAID Suspends All Humanitarian Projects in Ukraine as Aid Freeze Takes Effect Ukraine
USAID Suspends All Humanitarian Projects in Ukraine as Aid Freeze Takes Effect
By Katie Livingstone
1d ago
Trump Hits Colombia with 25% Tariffs, Threatens More in Revealing Deportation Standoff US
Trump Hits Colombia with 25% Tariffs, Threatens More in Revealing Deportation Standoff
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Read Next
EU Council Cancels Visa-Free Travel for Georgian Officials, Diplomats EU
EU Council Cancels Visa-Free Travel for Georgian Officials, Diplomats
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
Kremlin Claims Both Sides Ready for Talks, But No US Contact Yet War in Ukraine
Kremlin Claims Both Sides Ready for Talks, But No US Contact Yet
By AFP
13h ago
New Front? Reports Claim China is Secretly Backing Russia with Troops War in Ukraine
New Front? Reports Claim China is Secretly Backing Russia with Troops
By Jason Jay Smart
14h ago
EU Extends Sanctions on Russia After Hungary Ends Weeks of Resistance Russia
EU Extends Sanctions on Russia After Hungary Ends Weeks of Resistance
By Kyiv Post
16h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous EU Council Cancels Visa-Free Travel for Georgian Officials, Diplomats
Next » Alarm in Ukraine as US Aid Freeze Halts Humanitarian Projects