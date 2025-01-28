The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has reportedly launched an investigation into Defense Minister Rustem Umerov over alleged abuse of power.

Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Center (CPC) reported the update on Monday, Jan. 27. NABU did not confirm the information.

The probe follows a complaint by the CPC, which says Umerov’s recent decision to dismiss Maryna Bezrukova, head of Ukraine’s Defense Procurement Agency under his ministry, may constitute an abuse of his official power, an offense under Part 2 of Article 364 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

The agency’s Supervisory Board had voted to extend Bezrukova’s contract for another year, but Umerov overruled the decision and dismissed two board members, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhygyr, alongside Bezrukova.

The CPC claimed the move was an abuse of authority, saying it was made “intentionally, for personal benefit, and contrary to the interests of the Ministry of Defense and Ukraine’s defense capabilities.”

The CPC also stated that supervisory boards at defense procurement agencies are a key NATO recommendation to prevent external interference.

“The reform was meant to shift procurement responsibilities from the Ministry of Defense to independent agencies. This ended the corruption problem, as the ministry used to control what to buy, from whom, and at what price,” CPC wrote in their column for Ukrainska Pravda.

Umerov defended his actions, citing failures in arms procurement for the Ukrainian army as the reason for Bezrukova’s dismissal. He appointed Arsen Zhumadilov, head of the State Logistics Operator, as her replacement.

“Unfortunately, over the past six months, instead of getting ammunition to the army on time, we’ve seen political games, leaked contracts, leaked information (which law enforcement will likely investigate again), useless PR, and failure to meet goals by a Ministry of Defense enterprise,” Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this month, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Anastasia Radzina called for his resignation, accusing him of undermining public trust in the Ministry of Defense. In December, lawmakers summoned Umerov to parliament to address allegations of supplying low-quality mortar shells to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Umerov was appointed Defense Minister in September 2023, replacing Oleksiy Reznikov, who was dismissed due to military procurement corruption scandals under his leadership.