The North Korean (DPRK) troops fighting in Russia’s Kursk region have failed to counter Ukrainian drones and artillery, suffering significant losses, according to Andrey Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

Kovalenko reported on Telegram that DPRK soldiers are now conducting “work on mistakes” with Russian commanders and their own officers.

“It is too early to say they won’t continue participating actively in the war. They are still planned to be involved,” he wrote.

He also highlighted a major concern for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un: “A big problem for Kim is that North Koreans were captured, and in addition, there is clear evidence documenting the bodies of dead Koreans.”

According to Kovalenko, Russia was initially supposed to ensure maximum secrecy regarding DPRK troops’ involvement but has failed to do so.

DPRK troops have pulled back from the frontline in Russia’s Kursk region after suffering heavy casualties, according to a Ukrainian special forces commander with the call sign “Puls,” who spoke to Sky News.

Puls, who leads Ukraine’s 1st Combat Divers Battalion, observed the shift about two weeks ago. “The Russians are standing, working everywhere along the frontline, but no Koreans,” he said, suggesting they might be regrouping, tending to wounds, or awaiting reinforcements.

He believes, based on intercepted Russian communications, that the withdrawal is temporary. “They’re still present, training or waiting for reinforcements. Something is happening – they’ll be back soon,” he said.

Pyonyang’s troops, described as highly disciplined and determined - “completely brainwashed,” in Puls’s view - have faced severe losses. British defense intelligence estimated 4,000 casualties had been suffered by mid-January, with a quarter of that figure killed in action, significantly weakening their contribution to support Russia’s offensive.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) predicted that, at the current rate of attrition, North Korean forces could be wiped out by mid-April.

Ukraine’s top military commander, Oleksandr Syrsky, acknowledged their discipline but said they often advance in human waves through minefields without proper armored support. Reports highlight that DPRK troops struggle to coordinate with their Russian allies due to language barriers and are treated as being expendable by Moscow’s field commanders.