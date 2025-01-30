US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend all foreign aid might result in major humanitarian consequences, according to a report from Human Rights Watch (HRW).

HRW states that many programs funded by USAID help Ukraine in critical areas including healthcare, farming, legal and psychological support for veterans, and efforts to investigate war crimes. Now, all of these are at risk.

For some people affected by the war, USAID’s efforts to rebuild homes and hospitals have been lifesaving. HRW warns that stopping these projects could put many in danger.

Trump signed an executive order to suspend all foreign aid for 90 days on Jan. 24, the only exception being emergency food relief and military funding to Israel and Egypt, according to an internal memo issued by the newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

As a result, numerous Ukraine-based humanitarian projects have had their financing suspended, several sources told AFP on Monday.

The freeze also affects programs supporting Ukrainian democracy, which is crucial as the country continues fighting against Russia’s invasion. HRW notes that other important initiatives are also in limbo.

One major concern highlighted in the HRW report is the possible halt of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which funds HIV treatment and prevention worldwide.

Cutting off these payments in Ukraine could cost lives. Dmytro Sherembei, head of “100% Life,” Ukraine’s largest HIV support organization, says US funded aid has helped prevent a massive HIV, tuberculosis, and hepatitis crisis following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“When the war began and everything was paralyzed, PEPFAR’s support enabled us to quickly purchase and distribute lifesaving antiretroviral therapy for approximately 126,000 [people living with] HIV nationwide, ensuring 18 months of treatment,” Sherembei said.

HRW warns that even a short pause in aid could undo years of progress. The organization urges the US to keep supporting Ukraine while reviewing its aid programs to avoid serious consequences.