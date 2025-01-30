Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“Today, there was an initial report by government officials and the Office team, Oleksii Kuleba and Viktor Mykyta, on critical programs that are now suspended and previously funded by American support. I have already instructed some key things to be done at our own expense, as well as to talk to the Europeans,” Zelensky said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday reacted to the news that US funding for foreign assistance, apart from military aid to Kyiv, was under a 90-day freeze, and said that the short-term answer, at least, is more help from Europe and doing some projects “at our own expense.”

The incoming US administration of President Donald Trump was busy on Wednesday clarifying the scope and details of the announced freeze to an alarmed public, especially the millions of US federal workers who suddenly were given “offers” to resign, and the more than 100 million Americans who were unclear if their state-subsidized health insurance was about to disappear.

Consequently, a White House budget office memorandum outlining the scope of the freeze was rescinded, sparing for the moment, it seems, such domestic targets as Medicaid, the national health care insurance provided to low-income Americans.

Federal agencies “must temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance,” White House Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Matthew Vaeth wrote in the now-scrapped memo.

But the future of non-military foreign aid and many government programs remains uncertain.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement Wednesday that the rescinding of the memo should not be interpreted as a reversal in policy.

“This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze. It is simply a rescission of the OMB memo,” she said. “Why? To end any confusion created by the court’s injunction. The President’s [executive orders] on federal funding remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented.”

Several nonprofit organizations had brought suit against the funding freeze, which they argued went beyond the constitutional authorities of the president. A federal court on Tuesday had temporarily blocked the presidential order.

Zelensky noted that he had instructed his staff to continue to audit the suspended areas of assistance, specifically the effects on the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and highlighted other financial concerns within the Ministry of Health and in the field of cybersecurity, especially.

“It is in the humanitarian, security and social areas that there should be more of our and European activity. We need to support people now, while the new US policy is being developed,” the President said.

On his first day in office, US President Donald Trump signed a decree suspending all foreign aid programs for 90 days pending reviews to determine whether they meet his political goals. The next day, Ukrinform reported, the White House furloughed nearly 60 high-ranking USAID officials, and noted that Ukrainian organizations have been receiving letters from that agency about the temporary suspension of funding.

Last week, Secretary of State Mark Rubio clarified that this meant a pause to all foreign aid, with the exception of pre-approved military assistance.