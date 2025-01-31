More than fifty years ago the US Army experimented with the idea of fitting anti-tank grenades inside grid-iron footballs, arguing that many of its soldiers were used to throwing the pigskins accurately and over effective distances.

The California-based US defense startup, XDOWN Incorporated, has brought the concept up to date with its “throw-and-forget” P.S. Killer (PSK) multi-role tactical unmanned aerial system (UAS). The concept is captured in the company’s tagline for the product: “Grab it – Switch it ON – Throw it.”

Although the extent of the UAS development is not currently specified, the drone can be brought into operation within two seconds according to the XDOWN website and is launched much like a quarterback throwing an NFL football.

Although not spelled out, the XDOWN description strongly suggests that the PSK incorporates artificial intelligence as it is said to autonomously detect, intercept and neutralize threats either singly, in swarms or integrated with other military ground-based or naval surface assets.

The PSK UAS prototype showing its size and scale. Photo: Alexander Balan / CEO XDown

The UAS weighs 0.8 kilograms (1.7 pounds) without its payload which is not specified. As the literature indicates it has both a reconnaissance capability as well as an anti-armor, anti-personnel, counter-IED (improvised explosive device), and counter-drone capability, which suggests a combined optical and high explosive shaped charge fragmenting warhead load.

The PSK is said to have a range in excess of 60 kilometers (40 miles), flying at a speed of 250 kph (160 mph, 135 knots).

XDOWN says as well as for use on the conventional battlefield, the PSK is especially suitable for special forces operations against high-value targets (HVT) and counterterrorism operations in urban settings where it says its precision strike capability ensures target neutralization while reducing the threat of collateral damage to civilians and infrastructure.

