Kelin Georgescu, Romanian politician and presidential candidate, called Ukraine a “fictional state” and predicted its inevitable division between neighboring countries.

In an interview with journalist Ion Krista, Georgescu said that once the war with Russia ends, Ukraine’s borders will change, and Romania could benefit from this shift.

He pointed to areas like Northern Bukovina, Budjak, and Northern Marmarosh – regions he referred to as the ones with “historical ties to Romania” – as possible additions to the country.

Georgescu also suggested that Poland could end up controlling Lviv, while eastern Ukraine might fall under Russia’s control.

“Borders are changing, the world is changing. If Ukraine breaks apart, Romania has an interest in those areas,” Georgescu said.

“The probability of this is 100%. Ukraine is a fictional state. It’s basically the Ukrainian SSR,” referring to the Soviet-era Ukrainian Socialist Republic,” he added.