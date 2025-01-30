Kelin Georgescu, Romanian politician and presidential candidate, called Ukraine a “fictional state” and predicted its inevitable division between neighboring countries.
In an interview with journalist Ion Krista, Georgescu said that once the war with Russia ends, Ukraine’s borders will change, and Romania could benefit from this shift.
He pointed to areas like Northern Bukovina, Budjak, and Northern Marmarosh – regions he referred to as the ones with “historical ties to Romania” – as possible additions to the country.
Georgescu also suggested that Poland could end up controlling Lviv, while eastern Ukraine might fall under Russia’s control.
“Borders are changing, the world is changing. If Ukraine breaks apart, Romania has an interest in those areas,” Georgescu said.
“The probability of this is 100%. Ukraine is a fictional state. It’s basically the Ukrainian SSR,” referring to the Soviet-era Ukrainian Socialist Republic,” he added.
He’s also made strong anti-Ukraine statements in the past, vowing that if he becomes president, he would ban Ukrainian grain exports through Romania and stop military aid to Ukraine. Georgescu said that the “Romanian people’s happiness should come first,” and that spending on foreign conflicts isn’t a priority.
He has also expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a “patriot and leader.”
Who is Kelin Georgescu?
Kelin Georgescu, who shot to prominence overnight on TikTok, was running for president of Romania as an independent candidate in the November 2024 elections. He made it to the second round of voting, scheduled for Dec. 8, after getting enough support in the first round. His main rival is Elena Lasconi, leader of the Union for the Salvation of Romania.
In December 2023, Romania’s Constitutional Court scrapped the Nov. 24 ballot results after intelligence documents declassified by the president’s office listed “aggressive Russian hybrid actions,” including cyberattacks.
The declassified documents detailed the massive promotion of Georgescu on social media in the run-up to the vote.
Georgescu – an admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a critic of NATO, who has recently reframed himself as “ultra pro-” US President Donald Trump – has denied any links to Moscow and called the vote annulment a “formalized coup d’état.”
The Romanian government has ordered a fresh presidential vote, with a first round to take place on May 4 and a second on May 18 if no first-round candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote.
