Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he envisions future peace talks including Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and the European Union, marking one of his most direct comments yet about potential negotiations to end Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Zelensky said that after speaking with US President Donald Trump, “we should move on to some kind of format of conversation with Russians,” during an interview with the Associated Press published Saturday.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is displayed on a screen as he speaks via video link as Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (C-R), British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (C-L) and others listen during a Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) plenary session in Riga, Latvia December 19, 2022. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)

Advertisement

“I would like to see the United States of America, Ukraine and the Russians at the negotiating table,” he said.

“And, to be honest, a European Union voice should also be there,” Zelensky told AP. “I think it would be fair, effective. But how will it turn out? I don’t know.”

European leaders have expressed mixed reactions to the idea of direct talks with Russia, with some advocating for a stronger military response and others pushing for diplomatic solutions. Zelensky acknowledged these differences but argued that unity is essential.

Other Topics of Interest Washington’s Bombshell for Ukraine – USAID Ends Kyiv Post worked with experts and specialists to analyze the potential problems caused by the suspension of USAID assistance to Ukraine. Part One.

Trump’s new administration has already frozen most US foreign aid, raising concerns in Kyiv about the future of military support. Zelensky acknowledged these challenges but said he remains hopeful.

While Zelensky left open the possibility for such a meeting between allies and Russia, he also emphasized Ukraine’s stance on maintaining its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Advertisement

He warned against any process that would give Russian President Vladimir Putin “control” over the dynamics of the negotiations, pointing out that a loss for Ukraine would also be a loss for Trump.

Without security guarantees from Ukraine’s allies, any deal with Russia would be merely a prelude to future aggression, Zelensky warned. While several proposals for security assurances have been floated, Zelensky reaffirmed that NATO membership remains Ukraine’s top priority.

He argued that joining the alliance is not only vital for Ukraine’s long-term security but also the most cost-effective option for its allies. “I really believe that these are the cheapest security guarantees that Ukraine can get, the cheapest for everyone,” he said.

Zelensky also framed NATO membership as a geopolitical win for Trump, suggesting it would reinforce American leadership in determining the alliance’s future.

“It will be a signal that it is not for Russia to decide who should be in NATO and who should not, but for the United States of America to decide,” he said.

“I think this is a great victory for Trump,” he added, appealing to Trump’s focus on securing strategic advantages. The Ukrainian leader noted that Ukraine’s 800,000-strong army would be a valuable addition to NATO, particularly if Trump seeks to reduce the number of US troops deployed abroad.

Advertisement

He has continuously underlined the importance of Trump including Ukraine in all talks related to the country’s future. “They may have their own relations, but talking about Ukraine without us — it is dangerous for everyone,” Zelensky said, referring to the US and Russia.

Beyond NATO, Zelensky stressed the need for robust military support from the US and Europe to back any alternative security guarantees, including both the provision of advanced weapons systems and assistance in bolstering Ukraine’s domestic defense industry.