NATO might consider using Ukraine’s DELTA battlefield management system for joint operation planning, a NATO official said.

NATO might use the system for operations of “different scales and complexity,” US Navy Lt. Cmdr. Danielle Moser, who also works as a public affairs officer for NATO’s Allied Command Transformation (ACT), told British defense outlet Janes.

“While DELTA has not been adopted/adapted by NATO, it could potentially be used for planning joint military operations of different scales and complexity,” Danielle Moser told Janes on Jan. 17.

It is unclear how or when the bloc plans to use the system.

Ukraine’s DELTA system is a real-time battlefield management platform that integrates reconnaissance, satellite and drone data to provide commanders with a comprehensive tactical picture, such as identifying positions of friendly forces and adversaries.

The system is cloud-based and allows real-time data sharing across the military command.

In July 2024, the system was tested for interoperability within the NATO operational environment at the ACT’s Coalition Warrior Interoperability eXploration, eXperimentation, eXamination eXercise (CWIX) exercise. It passed information security tests based on NATO standards the same month.

According to the ACT’s press release at the time, the system is capable of providing situational awareness, streaming services for drone and stationary cameras, secured chat between military personnel, planning tools and synchronization matrices for reconnaissance and target acquisition assets, and integration of the robotic systems, among other features in development.

A month later, the system was deployed to all units under the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the country’s Ministry of Defense said, adding that it has undergone interoperability tests with NATO since 2019.

“Since 2019, the system has been tested at NATO’s CWIX exercise, which tests and improves the interoperability of combat systems between member states and partner countries.

“And this year, DELTA successfully passed tests of five different interoperability standards, as well as integrated with the Polish TOPAZ artillery fire control system and worked out complex scenarios for collecting data on the location of its own forces and friendly units,” the ministry’s press release says.

In early January, Ukraine approved the launch of the “Strike Report” application that synchronizes data from the DELTA system for military personnel.