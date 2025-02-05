NATO might consider using Ukraine’s DELTA battlefield management system for joint operation planning, a NATO official said.

NATO might use the system for operations of “different scales and complexity,” US Navy Lt. Cmdr. Danielle Moser, who also works as a public affairs officer for NATO’s Allied Command Transformation (ACT), told British defense outlet Janes.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“While DELTA has not been adopted/adapted by NATO, it could potentially be used for planning joint military operations of different scales and complexity,” Danielle Moser told Janes on Jan. 17.

It is unclear how or when the bloc plans to use the system.

Ukraine’s DELTA system is a real-time battlefield management platform that integrates reconnaissance, satellite and drone data to provide commanders with a comprehensive tactical picture, such as identifying positions of friendly forces and adversaries.

Advertisement

The system is cloud-based and allows real-time data sharing across the military command.

In July 2024, the system was tested for interoperability within the NATO operational environment at the ACT’s Coalition Warrior Interoperability eXploration, eXperimentation, eXamination eXercise (CWIX) exercise. It passed information security tests based on NATO standards the same month.

According to the ACT’s press release at the time, the system is capable of providing situational awareness, streaming services for drone and stationary cameras, secured chat between military personnel, planning tools and synchronization matrices for reconnaissance and target acquisition assets, and integration of the robotic systems, among other features in development.

Russia Is Running Out of Tanks to Feed Into Ukrainian Meat Grinder
Other Topics of Interest

Russia Is Running Out of Tanks to Feed Into Ukrainian Meat Grinder

Iconic Russian massive, WW2-style tank assaults are history. Analysts say Russia is losing tanks far faster than it can build more and that replacement stocks are bare.

A month later, the system was deployed to all units under the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the country’s Ministry of Defense said, adding that it has undergone interoperability tests with NATO since 2019.

“Since 2019, the system has been tested at NATO’s CWIX exercise, which tests and improves the interoperability of combat systems between member states and partner countries.

Advertisement

“And this year, DELTA successfully passed tests of five different interoperability standards, as well as integrated with the Polish TOPAZ artillery fire control system and worked out complex scenarios for collecting data on the location of its own forces and friendly units,” the ministry’s press release says.

In early January, Ukraine approved the launch of the “Strike Report” application that synchronizes data from the DELTA system for military personnel.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on NATO
Russia Behind Nationwide Blitz on Automobiles in Germany NATO
Russia Behind Nationwide Blitz on Automobiles in Germany
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Germany – ‘Never Again!’ Becomes ‘Never Again Ignore!’ in Ukraine’s Case EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
OPINION: Germany – ‘Never Again!’ Becomes ‘Never Again Ignore!’ in Ukraine’s Case
By Monika Jung-Mounib
10h ago
Eyeing Trump and Putin, EU, UK, NATO Leaders Talk Defense NATO
Eyeing Trump and Putin, EU, UK, NATO Leaders Talk Defense
By AFP
2d ago
Finnish ‘Jump Buddy’ and Ukrainian Know-How Produces Lethal Extended Range Drone NATO
Finnish ‘Jump Buddy’ and Ukrainian Know-How Produces Lethal Extended Range Drone
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 31
Read Next
Zelensky: ‘A Good Day’ as 150 Soldiers Freed From Russian Captivity Top News
Zelensky: ‘A Good Day’ as 150 Soldiers Freed From Russian Captivity
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Series of Unwitting ‘Suicide’ Bombings Rock Ukraine’s Recruitment Centers – SBU SBU
Series of Unwitting ‘Suicide’ Bombings Rock Ukraine’s Recruitment Centers – SBU
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Russia Is Running Out of Tanks to Feed Into Ukrainian Meat Grinder Tanks
Russia Is Running Out of Tanks to Feed Into Ukrainian Meat Grinder
By Stefan Korshak
6h ago
‘Putin is Murderer and Terrorist’: Five Takeaways From Zelensky’s Interview with Morgan War in Ukraine
‘Putin is Murderer and Terrorist’: Five Takeaways From Zelensky’s Interview with Morgan
By Julia Struck
7h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Yanukovych-Era Crime Boss May Have Been Killed by Suicide Bomber
Next » ‘We Already Use Lasers on Battlefield’ – Ukrainian Commander