In a wide-ranging interview with Radio Svoboda published on Monday Vadym Sukharevsky the Commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces gave his views on a range of strategic, tactical and technical issues in his ever-expanding portfolio.

Towards the end of the interview, Sukharevsky was asked about the progress being made in the development of directed energy (laser) weapons for use in the war against Russia. There were several media reports at the end of last year, including articles in the Interfax.ua and united24 news sites that quoted him as saying Ukraine had developed the Tryzub (Trident) laser weapon that “… can already shoot down aircraft at an altitude of more than 2 kilometers [1.25 miles].”

In this latest interview he was asked for an update on progress to which he replied that his command was engaged in a range of R&D activities, several of which were aimed at combating enemy unmanned systems, in particular the so-called Shahed kamikaze aerial drones that have been attacking Ukraine in their hundreds.

He told the news service repeating his earlier statement, without providing additional details, that “… yes, I repeat – [our] laser technologies are now already hitting certain objects at a certain height.”

Sukharevsky said in December that Ukraine was probably the fifth nation to field a working military laser system. It was not clear what the source of the system was, but naming it after Ukraine’s national Trident symbol suggests it was produced domestically rather than being acquired from another country.

If Kyiv’s laser technology can be successfully deployed to the battlefield it could be a game-changer reducing the need to use air defense missiles and ammunition with a cost-effective and accurate means to neutralize airborne threats.

It is, as with so many innovations fielded by Kyiv during the war with Russia – First Person View (FPV) drones being just one – evidence that Ukraine’s battlefield is a proving ground for new military technology.

