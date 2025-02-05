President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an hour-and-a-half interview to British journalist Piers Morgan, in which he discussed the role of US President Donald Trump in helping to achieve a just peace for Ukraine, the importance of US military aid, and the need to return nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

“Without US assistance, we could lose our territories”

On the topic of US aid, Zelensky emphasized its crucial role.

“The aid is coming in as usual – I’ll be honest – although over the last year or so, some shipments were delayed and critical items didn’t arrive on time. However, they still reached us,” Zelensky said.

He added that this support has enabled us to bolster the Ukrainian Ground Forces, strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) overall, and defend the country against the enemy.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine has ramped up domestic weapons production, which is expected to account for 40% of its total by 2025. However, he warned that without prompt US help, “we may lose our territories.”

He elaborated, “It won’t happen so quickly, as some say or even think... We will stand firm enough. But if the US contribution to Ukraine’s defense capability and security today [is] 30%, you can imagine what will happen to us without this 30%.”

Zelensky also expressed concern that if the US were to cease its aid, European support would likely diminish as well. “And then it will no longer be 30% or 35%, it will be at least 60% of our aid [gone]. And therefore, this risk of losing our territory – and Putin’s victory – will, of course, grow,” he warned.

The strength of the peace agreements in Ukraine “depends on President Trump”

On peace talks for Ukraine, Zelensky told Morgan that “the strength of the peace agreements in Ukraine depends on President Trump.” Zelensky said, “He [Trump] has many internal issues, but it turned out that way historically—we need to end the war in his time.”

Zelensky emphasized the urgency of preparing a common vision and a clear plan, stating, “It is important not to delay and to do everything possible to ensure that the war ends without the possibility of its return.”

Zelensky also addressed Trump’s reported invitation to his inauguration, saying, “He invited me very generally, like other leaders, probably.”

However, Zelensky chose not to attend, explaining that the inauguration was Trump’s most important day and that it would not have been appropriate to go, given that the US president would not have time for a serious personal meeting.

“Give us back nuclear weapons”

Zelensky questioned what would defend Ukraine if NATO membership remained a distant prospect:

“Will they return nuclear weapons to us? Let them return nuclear weapons to us. Or will they provide us with a sufficient number of long-range missiles to stop Russia? I am not sure about this, although it would help.”

At the same time, he called the idea that any missiles could stop Russia’s nuclear capabilities a rhetorical question. Zelensky continued:

“Then let’s do it—give us back nuclear weapons, provide us with powerful missile systems, help us finance a million-strong army, and deploy your contingents to the regions of our country where we need maximum stability so that people can live in peace.”

Zelensky criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rationale for the invasion, stating:

“Putin went to Ukraine because he feared we would become NATO members. But we are not in NATO—so get out of our land.”

“We cannot reclaim all our territories—for now”

The president acknowledged Ukraine’s current military limitations, saying:

“Today, we cannot reclaim all our territories. We cannot risk millions of our people for an outcome that is uncertain.”

However, he said that Ukraine would never legally recognize the occupied territories as Russian.

Zelensky also provided casualty estimates for the war, claiming that Russian losses stood at 300,000 to 350,000 killed and another 600,000 to 700,000 wounded, while Ukraine had lost 45,100 troops, with 390,000 wounded.

He reiterated that Ukraine would not compromise on its sovereignty.

Zelensky said that Ukraine’s partners are not currently providing enough support to “completely drive Putin out of our territories.”

“We will reclaim our land. Yes, some of it will be won back on the battlefield, as our military is doing today, some through diplomacy, and some over time—but we will return it,” he said.

Commenting on discussions about what Ukraine is prepared for, Zelensky said:

“Ukraine is ready, first and foremost, for the end of the active phase of the war. No one in the world wants peace more than we do, because we are the ones at war. Let’s be honest—Putin is a murderer and a terrorist.”

Zelensky expressed his willingness to pursue a diplomatic path, saying that negotiations should include the United States, Europe, Ukraine, and Russia.

“Are there not enough compromises already? We will talk to Putin. Even having one conversation with this murderer is already a compromise for him,” he said.

The president added that any resolution must stabilize the situation “as fairly and as strongly as possible, without risks for Ukraine, Europe, or the world.”

When martial law ends, elections will be held

Regarding the possibility of elections in Ukraine, Zelensky reiterated to Morgan that holding a vote during the war is impossible.

“Putin’s only goal is for us to cease to exist. It’s clear that I don’t suit them because they need a puppet here—someone they can control,” Zelensky said.

Addressing Putin’s claims about his legitimacy, Zelensky said that he was elected by 73% of Ukrainians.

“The hot phase of the war will end, and when martial law is lifted, elections will definitely be held,” he told Morgan, stressing that this is essential because Ukraine stands for democracy.

However, he made it clear that elections are impossible at this time due to security concerns.

“Understand this – everyone knows that if we lift martial law, which is exactly what Putin wants, it would mean that most of our army would return home. Who will protect us? What security guarantees does Ukraine have?”