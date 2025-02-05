The Russian army isn’t making big armored attacks any more and evidence is strong it’s because the Kremlin is losing tanks far faster than it can replace them.

The official Kremlin line contradicts that. The state-run news platform Pravda, for instance, in a November article profiling national tank production, asserted Russia’s armed forces are well-supplied with tanks and more steel behemoths are rolling off production lines every day.

Dmitriy Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, during a Nov. 22 visit of the country’s main tank factory, Uralvagonzavod, said: “ In three years, the supply of tanks to Russian troops has increased almost eight times…The Uralvagonzavod enterprise works like clockwork, a lot and sometimes around the clock.”

But battlefield accounts from frontline Ukrainian soldiers and combat units tell of a different opponent – a Russian army chronically short of armored vehicles and either running out of tanks, or unwilling to commit the tanks that it has to battle.

The last substantial Russian tank attack with close to 40 armored vehicles took place in early April 2024 in the eastern Avdiivka sector. Elements of Ukraine’s 30th and 47th Mechanized Brigades waited for a tank-tipped column to drive into a minefield and then cut it to pieces with artillery and First Person View (FPV) drones.

In the Kremlin’s most sensitive fighting sector, where Ukrainian forces have invaded Russia’s Kursk region, high profile North Korean mercenaries took brutal casualties advancing over open fields into the teeth of Ukrainian drone and artillery strikes in the first half of January, and Russian tank support wasn’t even to be seen. In 2025, an assault by more than three Russian tanks has been a rare event.

In the eastern Pokrovsk sector – the focus of Russian assaults for months as the Kremlin has focused on conquering more territory in Ukraine’s Donetsk region – Russian tanks are almost invisible, with Russian infantry attacking on foot or riding light vehicles and even motorcycles. Monthly battle results data published by Ukraine’s 414th Unmanned Aircraft Brigade said that the unit’s FPV and bomber drones operating in that sector in January had damaged or destroyed 79 tanks, while other air strikes, in the same battles, put out of action 151 light armored vehicles and 519 civilian cars, trucks, golf carts, 4WD buggies or motorcycles used by Russian troops.

This chart compiled by the OSINT researcher Cyrus and amended with a blue arrow by a Ukrainian milblogger shows Russian tank losses deflating relentlessly since mid-2024. He wrote: “MBT (main battle tanks) numbers downwards, not because they (the Russian army) are battling better. They decrease because Ru running out of tanks.”

The open-source analytical group WarSpotting, a gold standard analytical platform reviewing confirmed Russian and Ukrainian combat losses across the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) fighting front, found that Russian tanks were confirmed burnt, destroyed or knocked in early 2025 at about half the pace of peaks in Summer and Fall 2025. The researcher Cyrus, said of those loss figures: “MBT (main battle tanks) numbers (are trending) downwards, not because they (Russian combat units) are battling better. They decrease because Ru running out of tanks.”