The Russian army command has begun withdrawing individual anti-aircraft missile units from occupied Crimea and redeploying them deep into Russia, according to the Atesh guerrilla movement in a Friday Telegram post.

The report citing Atesh’s agents within the Russian Armed Forces said, “This decision is dictated not only by strikes from the Ukrainian Defense Forces on oil depots and military infrastructure, but also by public pressure inside Russia.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The guerrillas claim that some systems, including units of the 31st Air Defense Division, are already being relocated from the peninsula to new positions.

“The occupiers understand that this step creates critical gaps in the defense of Crimea, but they have no other choice,” Atesh reported.

Advertisement

As a result, airfields, military warehouses, and the Kerch Bridge remain vulnerable, the report reads. The partisan group further noted that attacks by Ukrainian long-range drones demonstrate that Putin regime’s inability to protect military facilities in regions such as Belgorod, Kursk, and Voronezh. They claim that the losses at oil depots and logistics hubs in Russia have reached a critical point.

“The Putin regime may lose the ability to effectively supply its troops with fuel, which will inevitably affect their combat capability at the front,” the report said.

Atesh credited this outcome not only on strikes by Ukrainian defense forces but also to the guerrillas’ own active operations. “We know that the enemy is weak, and now he is creating favorable conditions for us to completely defeat him,” the statement said.

Ukraine Compensates Manpower Shortages With Drones
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Compensates Manpower Shortages With Drones

Short on manpower to man the trenches, frontline troops turned to drones to do part of their job.

However, in a mid-January report, partisans claimed that the Russian army had deployed additional air defense systems to Crimea to protect key military targets, thereby exposing other parts of the front.

The partisans said they conducted reconnaissance of the “Hvardeyskoye” military airfield near Simferopol, which Russian forces heavily use for aviation and logistics operations in Crimea. This facility is crucial for providing air support and supplying Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

Advertisement

Atesh’s agents recorded a significant increase in air defense systems at the airfield, discovering numerous S-400 launchers and radar stations.

“We note that the occupiers have moved additional air defense assets to Crimea to protect key military objects, thereby exposing other parts of the front. This shows the vulnerability of their defense and underscores the importance of military sites located in Crimea,” the partisans reported.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Crimea
Russians Repurpose Old Underground Submarine Base in Crimea for Military Use War in Ukraine
Russians Repurpose Old Underground Submarine Base in Crimea for Military Use
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 20
Partisans Inform Ukrainian Forces of Russian Military Boat Locations in Crimea Crimea
Partisans Inform Ukrainian Forces of Russian Military Boat Locations in Crimea
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 16
Russia Struggles to Secure Key Crimean Railway Station to Deploy Military Equipment Crimea
Russia Struggles to Secure Key Crimean Railway Station to Deploy Military Equipment
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 14
Russian Air Defense Shifts to Crimea, Leaves Front Lines Vulnerable, Partisans Say Crimea
Russian Air Defense Shifts to Crimea, Leaves Front Lines Vulnerable, Partisans Say
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 13
Read Next
Ukraine’s New Mirage 2000 Warplane – The Fighter Pilot Viewpoint War in Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Ukraine’s New Mirage 2000 Warplane – The Fighter Pilot Viewpoint
By Christopher Stewart
1h ago
Russia Says Captured Key Mining Town of Toretsk in East Ukraine Top News
Russia Says Captured Key Mining Town of Toretsk in East Ukraine
By AFP
7h ago
Ukraine Compensates Manpower Shortages With Drones Drones
Ukraine Compensates Manpower Shortages With Drones
By Leo Chiu
10h ago
Ukraine Advances 5km Inside Russia, Battle Rages in New Kursk Offensive Putin
Ukraine Advances 5km Inside Russia, Battle Rages in New Kursk Offensive
By Julia Struck
11h ago
« Previous Ukraine Peace Plan Won’t Be Revealed Next Week – Trump’s Ukraine Envoy Kellogg
Next » Forbes’ Claim of Russia’s Failed Oreshnik Launch Questioned