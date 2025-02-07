Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, rejected rumors that he would unveil the Trump administration’s peace plan for Ukraine at the upcoming Munich Security Conference between Feb. 14 and 16.

Speaking to US conservative outlet NEWSMAX, Kellogg discussed his perspectives on the developments in Ukraine and rejected the rumors when asked about what could be expected from the upcoming conference.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“We’re going to the Munich Security Conference next week. Look, there’s a report out from another news network that says that we’re going to present the peace plan next week – no, we’re not.

“Heck, I did not talk to that news network at all,” Kellogg said without naming the network, though Bloomberg News reported similar claims earlier.

Advertisement

“You know, the person who’s going to present the peace plan is the president of the United States, not Keith Kellogg,” he added.

Kellogg added that he would have “great discussions with senior leaders in the European environment” in Munich to brief Trump on the results later.

During the interview, Kellogg also called for elections in Ukraine and called them “a sign of a healthy democracy.”

When prompted by the interviewer about President Volodymyr Zelensky’s claims that only half the money the US has pledged has made it to Ukraine, Kellogg said the US committed over $174 billion to the nation at war, of which the money is accounted for via US audits, with some invested in the US’s domestic arms industry to help supply Kyiv’s defense needs.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Advances 5km Inside Russia, Battles Rages in New Kursk Offensive Russian milbloggers voiced concerns that continued Ukrainian advances in Kursk could threaten Russian supply lines and rear positions south of Sudzha.

“...We have put inspector generals on the ground, in Ukraine, in here, to track that money, so we have a pretty good account into where it’s going,” Kellogg said, indirectly dispelling the corruption rumors of Kyiv siphoning foreign aid.