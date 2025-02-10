Russian troops are installing protective nets over supply routes to counter Ukrainian FPV drone strikes.

A Russian military engineer from the 3rd Army Corps claimed they are covering over two kilometers (1.2 miles) of roads with anti-drone nets, with efforts to expand and improve the system.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

A screenshot shared by Russian media suggests such nets are being installed along the supply route from Bakhmut to Chasiv Yar (/t.me/serhii_flash).

Ukrainian electronic warfare specialist Serhii Beskrestnov, known as “Serhii Flash,” reported via Telegram that Russia is constructing nets spanning several kilometers to protect logistics, Defense Express reported.

He said that these nets also defend against fiber-optic-controlled drones, while smaller nets help block drone-dropped munitions and mines.

Beskrestnov added that a year ago, Russian forces relied on electronic warfare (EW) posts to safeguard supply routes. However, as modern drones now operate across multiple frequencies and incorporate machine vision and fiber-optic control, EW countermeasures have become less effective.

Advertisement

A screenshot shared on Russian social media suggests such nets are being installed along the supply route from Bakhmut to Chasiv Yar.

While the overall scale of the project remains unclear, Defense Express predicts Russia will expand these “protective networks” if they prove effective.

Even if the nets don’t provide complete protection, they will likely complicate operations for Ukrainian FPV drone operators and increase the cost of drone strikes per target, as per the report.

Trump, Zelensky, Putin and Peace Plan Talks
Other Topics of Interest

Trump, Zelensky, Putin and Peace Plan Talks

Kyiv Post Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo talks to TVP World

Before that, Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s 414th UAV Strike Battalion, shared footage of his unit using a mobile radar to detect an incoming Russian fiber-optic-controlled FPV drone. They successfully intercepted and destroyed it with a kamikaze drone several kilometers away.

Brovdi did not reveal the radar type, but The War Zone suggests it could be a microwave radar optimized for spotting small, slow-moving drones – although its range is limited.

Deploying these radars forward in high density, as Brovdi proposes, could significantly weaken Russia’s FPV drone advantage on the battlefield.

Advertisement

Ukrainian troops increasingly rely on drones as a first line of defense, using them to monitor trenches and strike Russian forces before engaging with rifles.

Despite Russia suffering higher casualties – reportedly 7-to-1 – Ukraine faces a 10-to-1 manpower disadvantage near Pokrovsk, per the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Troop shortages mean drones now handle many tasks once assigned to infantry.

Aerial units from Ukraine’s 60th Mechanized Brigade reportedly launch at least 60 FPV strikes daily, up from 15 a year ago. While drones offer critical support, bad weather and dense foliage hinder effectiveness.

“Drones can’t replace men,” a commander near Pokrovsk said. “But without them, the situation would be horrible.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Top News
Russia’s Plans for New World Order Leaked Putin
Russia’s Plans for New World Order Leaked
By Kyiv Post
42m ago
Ukraine’s Zelensky to Attend Munich Security Meet: Organizers Zelensky
Ukraine’s Zelensky to Attend Munich Security Meet: Organizers
By AFP
3h ago
Russia’s Army Runs on Donkeys - Literally – Kremlin Says It’s ‘Normal’ Donetsk
Russia’s Army Runs on Donkeys - Literally – Kremlin Says It’s ‘Normal’
By Julia Struck
3h ago
Russia’s ‘Cerebrus’ Drone Swarm Controller – Genius or a White Elephant? Drones
ANALYSIS: Russia’s ‘Cerebrus’ Drone Swarm Controller – Genius or a White Elephant?
By Steve Brown
4h ago
Read Next
Thousands Still in Russian Captivity, Families of POWs Say They Won’t Give Up EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Thousands Still in Russian Captivity, Families of POWs Say They Won’t Give Up
By Sergii Kostezh
17m ago
Ukraine Drone Production Tops 2.5 Million a Year, Aircraft Numbers on Track to Grow Ukraine
Ukraine Drone Production Tops 2.5 Million a Year, Aircraft Numbers on Track to Grow
By Stefan Korshak
57m ago
Trump, Zelensky, Putin and Peace Plan Talks Ukraine
Trump, Zelensky, Putin and Peace Plan Talks
By Bohdan Nahaylo
1h ago
‘Radical Left Crazy People’ - Elon Musk Calls for Closure of Radio Liberty and Voice of America US
‘Radical Left Crazy People’ - Elon Musk Calls for Closure of Radio Liberty and Voice of America
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
« Previous Ukraine Drone Production Tops 2.5 Million a Year, Aircraft Numbers on Track to Grow
Next » Russia’s Plans for New World Order Leaked