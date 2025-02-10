Russian troops are installing protective nets over supply routes to counter Ukrainian FPV drone strikes.
A Russian military engineer from the 3rd Army Corps claimed they are covering over two kilometers (1.2 miles) of roads with anti-drone nets, with efforts to expand and improve the system.
Ukrainian electronic warfare specialist Serhii Beskrestnov, known as “Serhii Flash,” reported via Telegram that Russia is constructing nets spanning several kilometers to protect logistics, Defense Express reported.
He said that these nets also defend against fiber-optic-controlled drones, while smaller nets help block drone-dropped munitions and mines.
Beskrestnov added that a year ago, Russian forces relied on electronic warfare (EW) posts to safeguard supply routes. However, as modern drones now operate across multiple frequencies and incorporate machine vision and fiber-optic control, EW countermeasures have become less effective.
A screenshot shared on Russian social media suggests such nets are being installed along the supply route from Bakhmut to Chasiv Yar.
While the overall scale of the project remains unclear, Defense Express predicts Russia will expand these “protective networks” if they prove effective.
Even if the nets don’t provide complete protection, they will likely complicate operations for Ukrainian FPV drone operators and increase the cost of drone strikes per target, as per the report.
Before that, Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s 414th UAV Strike Battalion, shared footage of his unit using a mobile radar to detect an incoming Russian fiber-optic-controlled FPV drone. They successfully intercepted and destroyed it with a kamikaze drone several kilometers away.
Brovdi did not reveal the radar type, but The War Zone suggests it could be a microwave radar optimized for spotting small, slow-moving drones – although its range is limited.
Deploying these radars forward in high density, as Brovdi proposes, could significantly weaken Russia’s FPV drone advantage on the battlefield.
Ukrainian troops increasingly rely on drones as a first line of defense, using them to monitor trenches and strike Russian forces before engaging with rifles.
Despite Russia suffering higher casualties – reportedly 7-to-1 – Ukraine faces a 10-to-1 manpower disadvantage near Pokrovsk, per the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Troop shortages mean drones now handle many tasks once assigned to infantry.
Aerial units from Ukraine’s 60th Mechanized Brigade reportedly launch at least 60 FPV strikes daily, up from 15 a year ago. While drones offer critical support, bad weather and dense foliage hinder effectiveness.
“Drones can’t replace men,” a commander near Pokrovsk said. “But without them, the situation would be horrible.”
