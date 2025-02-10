Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

A Russian military engineer from the 3rd Army Corps claimed they are covering over two kilometers (1.2 miles) of roads with anti-drone nets, with efforts to expand and improve the system.

A screenshot shared by Russian media suggests such nets are being installed along the supply route from Bakhmut to Chasiv Yar (/t.me/serhii_flash).

Ukrainian electronic warfare specialist Serhii Beskrestnov, known as “Serhii Flash,” reported via Telegram that Russia is constructing nets spanning several kilometers to protect logistics, Defense Express reported.

He said that these nets also defend against fiber-optic-controlled drones, while smaller nets help block drone-dropped munitions and mines.

Beskrestnov added that a year ago, Russian forces relied on electronic warfare (EW) posts to safeguard supply routes. However, as modern drones now operate across multiple frequencies and incorporate machine vision and fiber-optic control, EW countermeasures have become less effective.

Advertisement

A screenshot shared on Russian social media suggests such nets are being installed along the supply route from Bakhmut to Chasiv Yar.

While the overall scale of the project remains unclear, Defense Express predicts Russia will expand these “protective networks” if they prove effective.

Even if the nets don’t provide complete protection, they will likely complicate operations for Ukrainian FPV drone operators and increase the cost of drone strikes per target, as per the report.

Other Topics of Interest Trump, Zelensky, Putin and Peace Plan Talks Kyiv Post Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo talks to TVP World

Before that, Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s 414th UAV Strike Battalion, shared footage of his unit using a mobile radar to detect an incoming Russian fiber-optic-controlled FPV drone. They successfully intercepted and destroyed it with a kamikaze drone several kilometers away.

Brovdi did not reveal the radar type, but The War Zone suggests it could be a microwave radar optimized for spotting small, slow-moving drones – although its range is limited.

Deploying these radars forward in high density, as Brovdi proposes, could significantly weaken Russia’s FPV drone advantage on the battlefield.