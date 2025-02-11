Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved the purchase of Russian equipment for the country’s Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on Tuesday afternoon.

Honcharenko said it would cost “half a billion euros” ($516 million) and criticized the decision. He did not specify the type of equipment in question.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukrainian flag waving over Parliament (Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine) in Kyiv, Ukraine.

“The Rada supports the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant. It is planned to spend half a billion euros on this.

Advertisement

“This is some kind of absurdity! Spending money on Russian reactors during a war!” Honcharenko said on Telegram, adding that 261 out of 401 lawmakers voted in favor.

Local legal outlet Sud.ua said Bill 11392, which included clauses on purchasing necessary equipment to build power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP, passed the second reading and awaits President Volodymyr Zelensky’s signature to become law.

In January 2024, Kyiv Post reported that Ukraine planned to build two Western and two Soviet-designed nuclear reactors at the Khmelnytskyi NPP to compensate for energy production hampered by Russia’s full-scale invasion.

More North Korean Weapons and Troops Coming to Support Russia, Seoul Says
Other Topics of Interest

More North Korean Weapons and Troops Coming to Support Russia, Seoul Says

South Korea’s Ministry of Defense also said that North Korea is expected to double down on weapons development that in 2025, wrapping up a five-year plan to modernize its arsenal.

The units would comprise two US-designed AP-1000 reactors, using technology from Western power equipment maker Westinghouse, and another two new, Soviet-designed VVER-1000 units using Russian-made equipment imported from Bulgaria.

Ukraine began construction of the two US-designed reactors in April 2024.

However, some lawmakers have raised concerns about dependence on Russian technology with the latest bill, as the reactors were purchased by Bulgaria from Russia in 2015.

Advertisement

Other lawmakers also raised concerns about the bill’s legitimacy as it was revised at some stage to accommodate the purchase decision, prompting transparency concerns, as per Ukrainian news outlet Zerkalo Nedeli.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Nuclear Power
French Framatome Expands Production With Russia’s Rosatom Germany
French Framatome Expands Production With Russia’s Rosatom
By Olena Hrazhdan
Feb. 2
Nuclear Power Plants Save Workers as Russian Bombings Intensify War in Ukraine
OPINION: Nuclear Power Plants Save Workers as Russian Bombings Intensify
By María Senovilla
Dec. 21, 2024
Medical Reform: Will Ukrainian Scientific Institutions be Converted into Hospitals? EXCLUSIVE Economy
Medical Reform: Will Ukrainian Scientific Institutions be Converted into Hospitals?
By Sergii Kostezh
Dec. 14, 2024
Should Ukraine Become a Nuclear Power? Nuclear weapons
Should Ukraine Become a Nuclear Power?
By Eurotopics
Nov. 17, 2024
Read Next
FACT-CHECK: Is Ukraine Selling US Weapons to Mexican Cartels, as Tucker Carlson Claimed? Ukraine
FACT-CHECK: Is Ukraine Selling US Weapons to Mexican Cartels, as Tucker Carlson Claimed?
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Diplomatic Churn and Whirl, TV Production, Kursk and Bombardment Revisited War in Ukraine
OPINION: Diplomatic Churn and Whirl, TV Production, Kursk and Bombardment Revisited
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
More North Korean Weapons and Troops Coming to Support Russia, Seoul Says Budanov
More North Korean Weapons and Troops Coming to Support Russia, Seoul Says
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Eurotopics: Ukraine War - Is Trump in Talks With Putin? War in Ukraine
Eurotopics: Ukraine War - Is Trump in Talks With Putin?
By Eurotopics
4h ago
« Previous World Briefing: February 11, 2025
Next » More North Korean Weapons and Troops Coming to Support Russia, Seoul Says