The stocks of Ukrainian companies listed on the London and Warsaw Stock Exchanges climbed by 5-25% after the 90-minute first direct talks between US president Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Ukraine.

The stock price of agricultural holding MHP on the London Stock Exchange surged by 13.99% as at 11 a.m. Kyiv time on Thursday, according to LSE data

Ferrexpo stocks spiked 5.4%, LSE chart says.  

According to the data on Warsaw Stock Exchange, Ukraine stocks also surged over the last 24 hours:

Kernel is among the winners as its stock price surged by +24.18% over the last day. This added almost 30% to the stock’s previous surge as investors wait for the squeeze-out procedure to leave the Warsaw Stock Exchange. 

“The market is anticipating the start of the squeeze-out procedure and the potential buyout price of shares,” Forbes Ukraine wrote. Brokers may have been purchasing the company’s shares to later sell them to Verevskyi.

At the end of January, Verevskyi’s Namsen Limited announced an increase in its stake in Kernel to over 95%, granting it the right to initiate a mandatory buyout of the remaining shareholders’ shares – a squeeze-out, Forbes wrote. 

Ukraine’s Eurobonds, on the other hand, performed less successfully, increasing no more than 4%, according to the data from Bloomberg Terminal. 

The value of Ukraine’s euro-denominated bonds increased more after their restructuring in early September 2024, by 22-71%, ICU financial analyst Mykhailo Demkiv told Kyiv Post. 

“The biggest growth occurred after Trump’s victory in the elections. Markets see a possibility of reaching a peace agreement. I will not comment on the fairness of the terms of this agreement, but investors themselves see it as positive for the country’s solvency – the prospects for GDP growth and economic recovery,” he told Kyiv Post. 

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Mykhailo Demkiv (ICU)

