On the morning of Feb. 14, a Russian strike drone which carried an explosive warhead hit the protective structure that was built over the ruined number 4 reactor at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. This is the same reactor that exploded in 1986, a disaster that was re-enacted in the 2019 HBO series Chernobyl. The ruin is protected by two unique constructions. The first protective Sarcophagus was built in 1986, but according to nuclear engineers, it was little more than a crude and hastily built "steel shed," which soon displayed cracks and openings. It may have protected the destroyed reactor from the weather but could not prevent radioactive emissions. The second structure, known as the New Safe Confinement "Arch," was constructed between 2012 and 2016 and on completion was slid into place over the old Sarcophagus. This massive international project, built in cooperation with Ukraine and funded by multiple countries, cost €1.5 billion (approximately $2 billion). Weighing 36,000 tons, the structure is taller than the Statue of Liberty or London's Big Ben. The "Arch" during building. Photo by "Metinvest" steel company official site. Damage caused by the drone strike The first reports, along with photos and videos of the damage, were published on the official Facebook page of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. "The shelter at the Chernobyl NPP was damaged by this drone. The fire was extinguished. At the moment, background radiation has not increased and is being constantly monitored. According to initial estimates, the damage to the shelter is significant," Zelensky wrote.

Judging by photos of the damage, Sergii Mirnyi, a research fellow at the National Museum Chernobyl, an ecologist, and a former commander of the radiation reconnaissance platoon during the 1986 disaster cleanup believes the protective shell has been penetrated. Advertisement “It pierced it. The shell was clearly punctured - this is obvious from the photos taken inside the Arch,” he said. Close up internal view of the damage caused by the Russian drone strike. Photo: Andriy Yermak / Telegram Denis Vyshnevsky, an ecologist and an employee of the State Agency for the Management of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, reported shortly after the attack that radiation levels remained normal as of the morning of Feb. 14.