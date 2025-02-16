Russia’s overnight attack targeted the Mykolaiv Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP), leaving 100,000 residents without heating while temperatures plunged well below zero.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack was proof Russia did not want peace, in a statement that came after he warned Western leaders not to trust Moscow and as Europe braces for a summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Today, more than a 100,000 people in Mykolaiv were left without heating as a result of a Russian Shahed attack on the city’s critical infrastructure,” Zelensky said on social media.

“This has nothing to do with the fighting and the situation at the frontline,” he said, adding: “This is not what those who really want to restore peace and prepare for negotiations do.”