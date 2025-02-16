Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes Russia is preparing to “wage war” against a weakened NATO should President Donald Trump dilute US support for the alliance.

In an interview with broadcaster NBC on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky also said Trump had the leverage to push Vladimir Putin into ceasefire negotiations over Ukraine, but warned the Russian leader should never be trusted.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) look on after German Chief of Staff Wolfgang Schmidt (2nd R) and Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov signed the "Unity Hubs" agreement during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany on February 15, 2025. (Photo by Sven Hoppe / POOL / AFP)

Advertisement

“We believe that Putin will wage war against NATO,” Zelensky told the network in an interview aired Sunday.

He suggested Putin may be waiting “for a weakening of NATO,” which could be triggered by the possibility “that the United States of America will think to take its military from Europe.”

Russians Freeze Mykolaiv With Mid-Winter Attack
Other Topics of Interest

Russians Freeze Mykolaiv With Mid-Winter Attack

Russia’s overnight attack on Mykolaiv has left 100,000 residents without heat in plunging sub-zero winter cold.

An emboldened Russia would move swiftly into territorial expansionist mode, the Ukranian leader said.

“I don’t know (if) they will want 30 percent of Europe, 50 percent, I don’t know. Nobody knows. But they will have this possibility,” he said.

Zelensky’s comments to NBC echoed his remarks to the Munich conference on Saturday, where he urged the creation of a European army, arguing the continent could no longer count on Washington.

“We can’t rule out the possibility that America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it,” Zelensky told the conference.

Advertisement

“I really believe that time has come. The Armed Forces of Europe must be created.”

The push for a joint continental force has been mooted for years without gaining traction and Zelensky’s intervention seems unlikely to shift the balance.

Zelensky’s latest warnings came as Washington announced a team of senior US officials would meet in Saudi Arabia with counterparts from Moscow and Kyiv.

Trump upended the status quo this week when he announced he was likely to soon meet Putin to start talks to end the conflict.

Zelensky said that in conversations with Trump, the president indicated he believed Putin was for ready for negotiations.

“I said to (Trump), ‘No, (Putin)‘s a liar. He doesn’t want any peace.’”

 

But Zelensky added that he thinks Putin is “a little bit scared” of the US president.

“I think that really he can push Putin to peace negotiations,” Zelensky said, adding: “don’t trust him. Don’t trust Putin.”

US officials have sought to assure Ukraine that it will not be left in the cold after three years of battling Russia’s invasion.

Advertisement

After sitting down with Zelensky in Munich, US Vice President JD Vance said the United States was looking for a “durable, lasting peace” that would not lead to further bloodshed in coming years.

But Washington has sent mixed messages to Kyiv, with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth appearing to rule out Ukraine joining NATO or retaking all of its territory.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Zelensky
‘There Will Be a Border Between War and Peace’ – Summary From Munich Day 2 Ukraine
ANALYSIS: ‘There Will Be a Border Between War and Peace’ – Summary From Munich Day 2
By Irina Pavlova
1d ago
‘North Koreans Are Learning. Are You Ready?’ – Zelensky’s Plea in Munich Zelensky
‘North Koreans Are Learning. Are You Ready?’ – Zelensky’s Plea in Munich
By Leo Chiu
1d ago
Elections in Ukraine – Possibilities, Parties, Preparations. Part 1 in-depth War in Ukraine
Elections in Ukraine – Possibilities, Parties, Preparations. Part 1
By Sergii Kostezh
1d ago
Macron: Only Ukrainians Can Negotiate Lasting Peace, We Will Help Them Ukraine
Macron: Only Ukrainians Can Negotiate Lasting Peace, We Will Help Them
By UkrInform
1d ago
Read Next
‘There Is a Need for Europeans to Do More’ – France Calls for Action, Awaits Emergency Summit on Ukraine Europe
‘There Is a Need for Europeans to Do More’ – France Calls for Action, Awaits Emergency Summit on Ukraine
By AFP
1h ago
This Potemkin Village Called Russia War in Ukraine
OPINION: This Potemkin Village Called Russia
By Nestor Gayowsky
7h ago
Russians Freeze Mykolaiv With Mid-Winter Attack Drones
Russians Freeze Mykolaiv With Mid-Winter Attack
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
European Countries to Meet in Paris on Monday to Discuss Security: France FM Europe
European Countries to Meet in Paris on Monday to Discuss Security: France FM
By AFP
11h ago
« Previous Russians Freeze Mykolaiv With Mid-Winter Attack
Next » ‘There Is a Need for Europeans to Do More’ – France Calls for Action, Awaits Emergency Summit on Ukraine