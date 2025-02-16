President Macron will host key European envoys in Paris on Monday to discuss continental security, according to France’s Foreign Minister.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron will host envoys from the “main European countries” on Monday to discuss security on the continent, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

“The president will bring together the main European countries tomorrow for discussions on European security,” Barrot told the France Inter radio broadcaster on Sunday, without saying which nations would participate.

AFP
