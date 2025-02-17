Two R-330Zh “Zhitel” electronic warfare (EW) systems were destroyed in Voronezh, Russia, as reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) on Feb. 17 via Telegram.

The incident, which took place on Jan. 28 at the Protek plant, was revealed through video footage shared on Monday.

While the exact timing and location of the video have not been independently verified, intelligence sources hint at the possibility of sabotage behind the fire that consumed the systems before they could be deployed to the front lines in Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

“The Russians had planned to send these electronic warfare systems to the combat zone, but a fire in Voronezh destroyed both Zhitels,” the HUR report said.

The R-330Zh Zhitel is a Russian mobile electronic warfare system designed to jam satellite navigation and communication channels, specifically targeting GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou signals. Its primary function is to disrupt unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), navigation systems, and enemy communications.

The system is mounted on a cargo chassis for mobility, and its operational range is estimated at up to 25 kilometers (15.5 miles).

Manned by a crew of four, the Zhitel system is designed for automated detection, direction finding, and analysis of radio signals within a specific frequency range. According to ArmiyaInform, it poses significant challenges to GPS and mobile users.

Military analysts say that Russian forces have used the R-330Zh Zhitel system since 2014 in Donbas, with earlier versions also deployed during the first Chechen campaign.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have previously destroyed several of these systems. The first Zhitel wreckage was found during the battles for Kyiv, followed by reports of further destruction in the east and Kharkiv regions.

Last March, the Special Operations Forces (SSO) announced the elimination of a Zhitel system using American HIMARS, with the SSO operators’ missile strike killing both the station and its crew.

In April 2024, it announced the destruction of the Russian Zhitel electronic warfare system, sharing footage of the explosion.