Russia has responded furiously after Italy’s president equated its war in Ukraine to the aggression of Nazi Germany, fueling existing tensions between Rome and Moscow over the conflict.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova late on Sunday warned that the comments by President Sergio Mattarella “cannot and will never be left without consequences.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Mattarella, Italy’s ceremonial head of state, had given a speech defending multilateral institutions at the University of Aix-Marseille in France earlier this month.

Speaking about the conditions that gave rise to World War II, he warned of “authoritarian drifts” where “the criterion of domination prevailed over cooperation. And wars of conquest followed.”

“That was the Third Reich’s (Nazi Germany’s) project in Europe. Russia’s current aggression against Ukraine is of this very nature,” he continued.

Advertisement

Zakharova initially hit back on Friday, accusing Mattarella of “outrageous blatantly false historical parallels.”

She accused Italy – which along with other NATO countries has sent weapons and money to help Ukraine defend itself against Moscow – of “pumping the terrorist Kyiv neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine with modern lethal weaponry.”

She launched another verbal attack on Sunday, criticizing “the president of a country that historically has been among those who attacked our country.”

Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine? Ukrainians React to Latest Peace Deal
Other Topics of Interest

Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine? Ukrainians React to Latest Peace Deal

After a week of intense talks on both sides of the Atlantic, Kyiv Post talks to Ukrainians in the capital about their feelings on a potential US-brokered peace deal and what it means for Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, Italy was the country where fascism originated,” she added, referring to Benito Mussolini’s regime that allied with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Russia, then the Soviet Union, was allied with Britain and the United States against Nazi Germany during the war.

Politicians in Italy jumped to Mattarella’s defense, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who said that Moscow’s comments “offend the entire Italian nation.”

Italy once had the largest Communist party in the West and has traditionally had warm relations with Russia.

Advertisement

Former premier Silvio Berlusconi was personally close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the two men even taking a holiday together.

But since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Italy – first under former premier Mario Draghi and then Meloni – has firmly backed Kyiv.

However, it has so far refused to allow Kyiv to use its weapons outside Ukrainian territory.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Russia
European Leaders Meet on Response to US Ukraine Shift Ukraine
European Leaders Meet on Response to US Ukraine Shift
By AFP
6h ago
Russia Fines Central Bank for Weapons Storage Violations Russia
Russia Fines Central Bank for Weapons Storage Violations
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
‘Drone Visits Will Continue’ – Explosions, Fires Rock Russian Oil Infrastructure Russia
‘Drone Visits Will Continue’ – Explosions, Fires Rock Russian Oil Infrastructure
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
11h ago
Ukraine and Europe Will Be Involved in Later Stages of Peace Talks, Says Rubio Zelensky
Ukraine and Europe Will Be Involved in Later Stages of Peace Talks, Says Rubio
By TVP World
16h ago
Read Next
Scholz ‘Irritated’ by Ukraine Troop Deployment Questions Germany
Scholz ‘Irritated’ by Ukraine Troop Deployment Questions
By Leo Chiu
4h ago
Munich Chairman Gets Emotional About Loss of ‘Common Values’ in US-EU Alliance Ukraine
Munich Chairman Gets Emotional About Loss of ‘Common Values’ in US-EU Alliance
By Katie Livingstone
5h ago
Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine? Ukrainians React to Latest Peace Deal Ukraine
Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine? Ukrainians React to Latest Peace Deal
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Key Electronic Warfare Systems Destroyed in Russia Before Reaching Combat Zone War in Ukraine
Key Electronic Warfare Systems Destroyed in Russia Before Reaching Combat Zone
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
« Previous European Leaders Meet on Response to US Ukraine Shift
Next » Russiaʼs War Caused $170B in Infrastructure Damage to Ukraine