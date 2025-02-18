The Air Force on Monday reported that Russian airstrikes throughout the country struck civilian targets, injuring a least a dozen, including volunteers, and setting buildings and cars on fire from Kharkiv to Kostiantynivka, while European leaders, US delegations and Russian envoys propose their own paths toward peace.
Explosions shook the capital on Monday night as Russian drones were reportedly shot down by air-defense batteries.
According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), there has been a total of 40,838 Ukrainian civilian casualties in the full-scale Russian invasion as of the end of 2024.
Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted that anti-aircraft batteries were engaging Russian drones in the north of the city in the evening hours, adding that debris from a Russian drone had fallen in the capital’s Sviatoshynskyi district. Early reports indicated that a fire had broken out in an industrial facility, state media Ukrinform said, while cars burs into fire in the courtyard of a nearby residential building.
A fire was also reported in a warehouse in the area. Crews from the State Emergency Service and firefighters worked to rescue civilians and attempted to contain the blaze.
Meanwhile, three people were reported injured in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, as a result of a separate Russian drone strike.
“At 16:05 today, a Russian FPV drone struck the village of Kutkivka in the Kupiansk district. Three men, aged 23, 48 and 50, suffered multiple shrapnel wounds. The injured were taken to hospital,” the regional prosecutor’s office wrote, adding that private homes were also damaged.
Regarding the attack on a vehicle in the village of Prystin, the prosecutor’s office said that the drone hit a truck, setting the vehicle on fire. It has been established that the occupiers used a Molniya UAV for the attack.
Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region twice with a drone on Monday, injuring three members of the evacuation team that came to help earlier wounded rescuers, according to Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.
The invading forces first attacked volunteers with a drone while they were delivering water to the town’s residents, Ukrinform said, while the second targeted the ensuing rescue team.
“Throughout the 11 years of war, the Russians have deliberately killed civilians in the Donetsk region. To stay here now, when virtually the entire region has become a front line, is to put oneself in mortal danger. Evacuate!” the regional governor said.
