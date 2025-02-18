The Air Force on Monday reported that Russian airstrikes throughout the country struck civilian targets, injuring a least a dozen, including volunteers, and setting buildings and cars on fire from Kharkiv to Kostiantynivka, while European leaders, US delegations and Russian envoys propose their own paths toward peace.

Explosions shook the capital on Monday night as Russian drones were reportedly shot down by air-defense batteries.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), there has been a total of 40,838 Ukrainian civilian casualties in the full-scale Russian invasion as of the end of 2024.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted that anti-aircraft batteries were engaging Russian drones in the north of the city in the evening hours, adding that debris from a Russian drone had fallen in the capital’s Sviatoshynskyi district. Early reports indicated that a fire had broken out in an industrial facility, state media Ukrinform said, while cars burs into fire in the courtyard of a nearby residential building.

A fire was also reported in a warehouse in the area. Crews from the State Emergency Service and firefighters worked to rescue civilians and attempted to contain the blaze.