[Updated at 10:25]: President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the shelling of Odesa on Telegram, stating that rescue operations are underway following another Russian strike on the city’s energy infrastructure.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He emphasized that these are civilian energy facilities, against which the Russian army “has spared neither missiles nor strike drones for almost three years.”

“Just yesterday, after the infamous meeting in Riyadh, it became known that Russian representatives once again lied about allegedly not targeting the energy sector,” Zelensky wrote. “Almost simultaneously, they launched this attack—strike drones hitting electrical transformers. And in winter, when temperatures dropped to minus 6 degrees Celsius at night.”

Advertisement

He reported that at least 160,000 Odesa residents are currently without heat and electricity. Additionally, 13 schools, a kindergarten, and several hospitals have lost power and heating. Repair crews and utility workers are actively responding to the damage.

“We must remember that Russia is ruled by pathological liars who cannot be trusted—they must be put under pressure for the sake of peace,” Zelensky wrote.

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Kyiv and Odesa on the evening of Feb. 18 and early morning of Feb. 19. As a result, more than 500 high-rise apartment buildings in Odesa were left without electricity and central heating, officials reported.

Other Topics of Interest Untested Trump Team Given Lesson in Diplomacy By Elite Kremlin Negotiators The Russian delegation brought a collective 76 years of high-level government service to the table in Riyadh compared to that of the US representatives whose experience was measured in weeks.

In a Telegram post, Odesa Mayor Hennady Trukhanov stated that 14 schools, 13 kindergartens, and a large residential district—home to over 250,000 residents—were affected by the attack.