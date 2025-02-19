[Updated at 10:25]: President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the shelling of Odesa on Telegram, stating that rescue operations are underway following another Russian strike on the city’s energy infrastructure.
He emphasized that these are civilian energy facilities, against which the Russian army “has spared neither missiles nor strike drones for almost three years.”
“Just yesterday, after the infamous meeting in Riyadh, it became known that Russian representatives once again lied about allegedly not targeting the energy sector,” Zelensky wrote. “Almost simultaneously, they launched this attack—strike drones hitting electrical transformers. And in winter, when temperatures dropped to minus 6 degrees Celsius at night.”
He reported that at least 160,000 Odesa residents are currently without heat and electricity. Additionally, 13 schools, a kindergarten, and several hospitals have lost power and heating. Repair crews and utility workers are actively responding to the damage.
“We must remember that Russia is ruled by pathological liars who cannot be trusted—they must be put under pressure for the sake of peace,” Zelensky wrote.
Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Kyiv and Odesa on the evening of Feb. 18 and early morning of Feb. 19. As a result, more than 500 high-rise apartment buildings in Odesa were left without electricity and central heating, officials reported.
In a Telegram post, Odesa Mayor Hennady Trukhanov stated that 14 schools, 13 kindergartens, and a large residential district—home to over 250,000 residents—were affected by the attack.
“One of the largest districts of our city, more than 250,000 residents, 500 high-rise buildings, were left without heating and electricity at this time,” Trukhanov wrote.
He added that a children’s clinic and a kindergarten sustained significant damage. Experts are currently assessing the extent of the destruction and determining how long repairs will take.
“But we already understand that the heating situation is very difficult. To prevent further deterioration, we have decided not to defrost the system and instead fill it with water,” the mayor added.
Initially, authorities reported one injured person who was hospitalized. However, the latest update from the State Emergency Service says that four people, including a child, were wounded in the Russian attack.
Fires that broke out following the strikes were extinguished by rescuers with the help of volunteers from the Ukrainian Firefighters Association. According to the report, the attack damaged a polyclinic, a 24-story residential building, a kindergarten, and several cars.
Local authorities have set up heating tents and “invincibility points” to assist affected residents. Starting in the morning, the district administration will begin accepting applications for aid from those whose apartments were damaged.
Meanwhile, in Odesa’s Kyiv district, in-person classes at schools and kindergartens have been suspended.
“I ask everyone to hold on and remain calm. The situation is very difficult, but I assure you that my team and I are working to resolve it,” Trukhanov said.
In the early hours of Feb. 19, explosions were heard in Kyiv as air defenses were activated to counter incoming Russian drones, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko on Telegram.
As of this morning, officials had not yet provided details on the impact of the attack in the capital.
This news will be updated as information becomes available.
