France plans to convene a second meeting on Ukraine and European security on Wednesday, with Paris extending invitations to more European countries and NATO ally Canada, which were not part of the first gathering.

European leaders met in Paris for a Ukraine and security summit, but several heads were absent.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The development comes after the US and Russia held peace talks in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, on Tuesday regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The discussions marked the first high-level contact between the two countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Following the meeting, the two countries agreed to appoint “high-level teams” to work on ending the conflict in Ukraine, which will mark its third anniversary on Saturday.

Advertisement

European states, which were not included in Tuesday’s talks, are anxious that President Donald Trump’s administration might attempt to cut a deal with Moscow over Ukraine that could undermine Kyiv’s territorial integrity.

They also fear that any deal that overly favors Russia could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin, further jeopardizing European security.

Concerns heightened after US envoy to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Keith Kellogg, said on Saturday that European countries, apart from the two warring nations, will most likely be consulted but ultimately excluded from talks.

European leaders meet in Paris for Ukraine and security summit, but several heads absent

Zelensky Says Won’t ‘Sell’ Ukraine in US Resources Deal
Other Topics of Interest

Zelensky Says Won’t ‘Sell’ Ukraine in US Resources Deal

Kyiv and Washington had been in talks on a deal to give the US preferential access to vast amounts of the war-torn country’s natural resources and critical minerals.

In response to the mounting fears, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted an informal summit of handpicked nations on Monday, including Poland, Britain, Germany and Italy, as well as representatives from the NATO alliance and the EU executive.

The emergency summit in Paris aimed to assess potential security guarantees for Ukraine and discuss how Europe can move faster to increase defense spending.

However, some EU countries were unhappy that the meeting was only for selected leaders and not an entire EU summit.

Advertisement

The summit on Wednesday will feature a broader panel, Reuters reported, citing three diplomats. Those invited include Norway, Canada, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden and Belgium.

The format would be hybrid, including video participation.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
TVP World
TVP World
TVP World is Poland's first English-language channel where you can find our guest interviews, world news from the Polish perspective and the latest news from the CEE region.
More on France
European Leaders’ Meeting in Paris on Ukraine: Unity vs Disunity Europe
European Leaders’ Meeting in Paris on Ukraine: Unity vs Disunity
By TVP World
1d ago
Macron Says Ukraine Peace Must Come With ‘Strong and Credible Security Guarantees’ Zelensky
Macron Says Ukraine Peace Must Come With ‘Strong and Credible Security Guarantees’
By AFP
1d ago
Scholz ‘Irritated’ by Ukraine Troop Deployment Questions Germany
Scholz ‘Irritated’ by Ukraine Troop Deployment Questions
By Leo Chiu
1d ago
Moscow Furious Over Italy’s ‘Third Reich’ Comparison Ukraine
Moscow Furious Over Italy’s ‘Third Reich’ Comparison
By AFP
1d ago
Read Next
Missiles Running Low: Zelensky Warns of Patriot Shortage Amid Security Talks Zelensky
Missiles Running Low: Zelensky Warns of Patriot Shortage Amid Security Talks
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Untested Trump Team Given Lesson in Diplomacy By Elite Kremlin Negotiators Israel
ANALYSIS: Untested Trump Team Given Lesson in Diplomacy By Elite Kremlin Negotiators
By Stefan Korshak
1h ago
Zelensky Says Won’t ‘Sell’ Ukraine in US Resources Deal Zelensky
Zelensky Says Won’t ‘Sell’ Ukraine in US Resources Deal
By AFP
2h ago
Lavrov Praises Trump for Criticizing ‘Pathetic’ Zelensky Zelensky
Lavrov Praises Trump for Criticizing ‘Pathetic’ Zelensky
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous Ukraine Summit: What Europe Could Agree On
Next » Peacekeeping Is a Putin Trap, Kallas Warns