In addition to staging protests across the US against the deluge of controversial domestic and foreign actions that have come out of the White House since US President Donald Trump took office one month ago, including cutting Kyiv out of bilateral peace negotiations between US and Russia about the war in Ukraine, some Americans are finding more creative ways to fight back.

An American TikToker went viral this week after sharing his short – and very catchy – song summing up the “surprising” events of the last few weeks and how many feel like Trump is undertaking a “hostile takeover” of the country.

“We’re in the middle of a hostile government take over,” Todd (@AGiftFromTodd) sings to kick off the upbeat tune.

He soon explains that America’s current situation was completely avoidable.

“And if you’re saying, ‘Wait a minute, who we have to stop this?’ We had one, but you didn’t want that lady in office.” 

He nonchalantly rhymes the words as viewers can see him preparing to go to work, adding to the irony of the scene: He is singing about the collapse of the US government, but like many Americans, sees himself as too busy and too powerless to do much more than sing a song about the situation. 

He goes on to categorize the Trump administration as tricking the American people in much the same way that international fraudsters do.

“Now that we’re a part of Nigerian prince scam – Surprise, surprise, it ended up being a white man.”

Todd finished the song by latching onto another feeling many anti-Trump Americans have expressed this year – a sense of hopelessness about what they can do to change the current situation at home or abroad with allies like Ukraine.  

“OH, I just wanna know what the hell do I do…” he said, ending with a bit of humor. “Probably drink.”

Thousands of Americans gathered in cities across the country on Monday, President’s Day, in protest of the Trump administration. Many protestors held signs condemning Trump’s actions as “authoritarian” and held flags raised high into the air – from both the US and Ukraine. 

The convicted felon in the White House shocked allies in Ukraine and Europe last week when he announced via his social media platform that he had had a “great” conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, breaking a three-year pause in diplomatic relations between the two countries that kicked off after the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. 

Rostyslav Boykowycz and his wife Kathy were among protestors who attended a gathering in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this week, according to local NPR affiliate WESA

Rostyslav, 86, said that he and his wife were carrying Ukrainian flags to denounce Trump’s plan to “sell Ukrainians down the river.” He arrived in the US as a refugee from Ukraine after World War II and later became an architecture professor at Carnegie Mellon University. 

Now he fears that authoritarianism is threatening both the US and Ukraine. 

“The Ukrainian plight is similar to the American plight at this time,” he told local reporters. “There is a real possibility that the democratic system here will change. That’s apparent from what is happening. Not just the words, but what is happening.”

