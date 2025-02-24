Russian leader Vladimir Putin said Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is “how the Lord wanted it” during a speech at the Heroes of Russia award ceremony on Sunday.

Sunday marked Russia’s Defender of the Fatherland Day. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine a day after the holiday in 2022.

“We are fighting for our Motherland and we will do everything – I know that you, those who are close to you – we will do everything to pass it on to future generations, to our children, to our grandchildren,” Putin said, according to a Kremlin transcript of his speech.

“This is how the Lord wanted it,” Putin said, saying that his country’s invasion is “to defend” Russia.

Similar to his previous attempts to use the history of imperial Russia to justify invasion, Putin referenced history.

“You know, I looked at what was written in the order to force the Danube in one of our wars. The words surprised me. This is the 19th century, an order is transmitted from headquarters to force the Danube. Very difficult combat work, associated with enormous risk,” Putin said.

“People were going to their death. Yes, in fact, the Danube in this place where they crossed, it was hard,” he added.

At the ceremony, eight Russian army officers, including a major general and two officers from Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardia), were awarded the Hero of Russia stars.

In August 2022, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) issued a statement accusing Lieutenant Colonel Anton Struyev, one of the recipients, of ordering the execution of civilians in the Kyiv region at the onset of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in March 2022.