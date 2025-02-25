The UN Security Council has approved a “neutral” resolution on Ukraine, proposed by the United States, with 10 votes in favor and 5 abstentions. The countries that abstained were the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Greece, and Slovenia. No country voted against the resolution.

The meeting was held on the evening of Feb. 24 – the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This same text had been presented the day before at the UN General Assembly, where it was passed with three amendments introduced by European countries. These amendments aimed to condemn Russia’s aggression.

However, none of the proposed changes were accepted by the Security Council, either due to a lack of support or because of Russia’s veto power.

The US representative to the UN described the resolution as a symbolic step that “puts us on the path to peace.”

“The Council must now use it to build a peaceful future for Ukraine, the Russian Federation and the international community,” Linda Thomas Greenfield reported as saying in a UN press release.

The UK representative, who abstained from the vote, argued that the Security Council must be clear that “Moscow chose to launch a war of aggression” and “the Council must be clear on this.”

The Russian representative Vasily Nebenzya, meanwhile, called the resolution “a first attempt to have a constructive and future-oriented product by the Council.” He also pointed to “a militarizing Europe” as the “only player” wishing to prolong the war.

Following the meeting, the Security Council called for a quick end to the war and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

The day before, the UN General Assembly had voted on two separate resolutions related to Ukraine. One was proposed by Ukraine, with support from the European Union, while the other came from the United States.

The US resolution was a more neutral version that did not condemn Russia or label it as an aggressor.

After discussions, European countries pushed for three amendments to the US-backed draft, including replacing the term “conflict” with “full-scale invasion,” affirming the UN’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, and expanding the call for lasting peace. Both resolutions were ultimately approved by the General Assembly.

Resolutions from the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council have key differences in their legal impact and focus.

General Assembly resolutions are non-binding and act as recommendations or advice to member states. Countries are not legally required to follow them.

Security Council resolutions, however, are binding for all UN members. Based on the UN Charter, countries must comply with these decisions, especially when they address international peace and security.