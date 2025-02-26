A deadly drone attack , which struck a residential building in the Kyiv region overnight, killed Ukrinform journalist Tetiana Kulyk and her husband, Professor Pavlo Ivanchev, head of the Surgery Department at Bogomolets National Medical University, Ukrinform reported on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Russian drones just struck a residential building packed with civilians in Kyiv. The number of victims is are still being clarified.. pic.twitter.com/ofDf3FBdY4

Tetiana Kulyk was a well-known journalist and editor. She hosted the project Nation of the Unimaginative and previously worked as a TV presenter and editor-in-chief at various media outlets. She was also a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

Serhii Cherevaty, CEO of Ukrinform, paid tribute to her, saying, “She was a wonderful journalist who made many programs about our struggle and heroes. Just yesterday, we spoke about preparing an interview with Kyrylo Budanov. She will always be in our hearts.”

The drone attack also injured two other people and caused serious damage to homes in Kryukivshchyna and Bucha, with eight additional houses affected by the blast wave.

On the night of Feb. 26, Russian forces launched 177 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy UAVs across Ukraine. Air defense units shot down 110 drones, while 66 others were lost.