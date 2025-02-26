A deadly drone attack, which struck a residential building in the Kyiv region overnight, killed Ukrinform journalist Tetiana Kulyk and her husband, Professor Pavlo Ivanchev, head of the Surgery Department at Bogomolets National Medical University, Ukrinform reported on Wednesday, Feb. 26. 

Tetiana Kulyk was a well-known journalist and editor. She hosted the project Nation of the Unimaginative and previously worked as a TV presenter and editor-in-chief at various media outlets. She was also a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

Serhii Cherevaty, CEO of Ukrinform, paid tribute to her, saying, “She was a wonderful journalist who made many programs about our struggle and heroes. Just yesterday, we spoke about preparing an interview with Kyrylo Budanov. She will always be in our hearts.”

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The drone attack also injured two other people and caused serious damage to homes in Kryukivshchyna and Bucha, with eight additional houses affected by the blast wave.

On the night of Feb.  26, Russian forces launched 177 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy UAVs across Ukraine. Air defense units shot down 110 drones, while 66 others were lost.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Drones
Did NATO Help? Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Refineries, Air Defenses in Mass Drone Air Raids War in Ukraine
Did NATO Help? Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Refineries, Air Defenses in Mass Drone Air Raids
By Stefan Korshak
1h ago
Ukraine Strikes Russia, Occupied Crimea in Joint Strike War in Ukraine
Ukraine Strikes Russia, Occupied Crimea in Joint Strike
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Russia Says It Downed 128 Ukrainian Drones Over its Regions and Crimea Russia
Russia Says It Downed 128 Ukrainian Drones Over its Regions and Crimea
By AFP
13h ago
Russian Drone Attacks Kill One in Kyiv Region, Strikes High-Rise in Kharkiv Drones
Russian Drone Attacks Kill One in Kyiv Region, Strikes High-Rise in Kharkiv
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
Read Next
Putin ‘Wanted The Whole Thing’ – Trump Says ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Deal to End War in Ukraine Ukraine
Putin ‘Wanted The Whole Thing’ – Trump Says ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Deal to End War in Ukraine
By Katie Livingstone
32m ago
Ukrainian Paratroopers Crush Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk – Hundreds Eliminated Ukraine
Ukrainian Paratroopers Crush Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk – Hundreds Eliminated
By Julia Struck
1h ago
Kremlin Awaits Confirmation of US-Ukraine Minerals Deal Ukraine
Kremlin Awaits Confirmation of US-Ukraine Minerals Deal
By AFP
7h ago
France Expects US Support as Europe Mulls Troop Deployment for Ukraine Truce Ukraine
France Expects US Support as Europe Mulls Troop Deployment for Ukraine Truce
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
« Previous Russia Rules out Ceasefire on Contact Lines, Vows to Capture 4 Ukrainian Regions
Next » World Briefing: February 26, 2025