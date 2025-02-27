Russian and US officials have begun talks in Istanbul to address embassy-related issues and work toward improving diplomatic relations, according to Russian news agencies.

The meeting is taking place at the US consul general’s residence and follows the high-level discussions this month between the two countries in Riyadh – the first encounter since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

While neither side has disclosed the participants, Russia’s TASS news agency reported that the Russian delegation includes representatives from the foreign ministry.

US President Donald Trump, who took office last month, has been working to restore ties with Moscow. He has reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin and resumed high-level talks, the first in more than three years.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they agreed to start discussions on the Ukraine war – without Kyiv’s involvement.

On Monday, the US twice sided with Russia in United Nations votes, preventing resolutions that would have condemned Moscow’s actions in Ukraine three years ago.

The talks in Istanbul are focused on normalizing diplomatic operations after both countries expelled embassy staff during former US President Joe Biden’s administration.

Turkey, a NATO member, has played a role in mediation efforts and previously hosted direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022.