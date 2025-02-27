The Kremlin has ruled out any negotiations over the status of five Ukrainian regions it claims to have annexed, despite not fully controlling four of them.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday that these territories are now “an inseparable part” of Russia, as they are enshrined in the country’s constitution.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“This is undeniable and non-negotiable,” he said during a phone briefing, as cited by the Russian Meduza media outlet.

This statement aligns with a previous one made on Feb. 26 by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Moscow has made it clear that it will not settle for the current frontlines in Ukraine.

He reconfirmed that Russia seeks full control over the four Ukrainian regions it claimed via illegal referendums in 2022.

Advertisement

“Some say: ‘Okay, let’s leave the line of contact. This is Russian, and this is Ukrainian.’ This will not happen,” Lavrov said at a press conference, justifying Moscow’s claims by referencing the so-called “will of the people” expressed in the referendums.

Lavrov also dismissed the idea of Western troop deployments to Ukraine as part of security guarantees and insisted that deeper issues needed to be addressed.

He argued that many residents in these occupied territories “find it more convenient to speak Russian” and want to maintain their cultural traditions, stating that “such simple mechanical things as the deployment of [foreign] troops will not do – we need to talk about the root causes.”

Ukraine Cabinet Says Ministers Can Sign US Minerals Accord
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Cabinet Says Ministers Can Sign US Minerals Accord

Zelensky is expected in Washington on Friday to oversee the signing of the accord and meet with Trump to discuss further US support for Ukraine.

Russia first annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 after a military operation and a referendum widely condemned as illegitimate. In September 2022, following its full-scale invasion, Moscow declared the annexation of four more regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

Currently, Russian forces control most of Donetsk and Luhansk but only parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Moscow also occupies part of Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have seized hundreds of square kilometers of Russia’s Kursk region.

Advertisement

President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested the possibility of a territorial “exchange” with Moscow – an idea Russia has firmly rejected.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Kremlin
Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Secret War Against the West – Is Moscow Winning? Ukraine
Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Secret War Against the West – Is Moscow Winning?
By Jason Jay Smart
3h ago
Turkey Reportedly Open to Sending Peacekeepers to Ukraine Ukraine
Turkey Reportedly Open to Sending Peacekeepers to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Nemtsov’s Murder: 10 Years On, Justice Still Out of Reach Ukraine
Nemtsov’s Murder: 10 Years On, Justice Still Out of Reach
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Kremlin Awaits Confirmation of US-Ukraine Minerals Deal Ukraine
Kremlin Awaits Confirmation of US-Ukraine Minerals Deal
By AFP
1d ago
Read Next
Ukrainian Airstrike Wipes Out Russian Drone Launch Site in Zaporizhzhia Ukraine
Ukrainian Airstrike Wipes Out Russian Drone Launch Site in Zaporizhzhia
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
New Deputy Chief of Ukraine’s Military General Staff Appointed War in Ukraine
New Deputy Chief of Ukraine’s Military General Staff Appointed
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Ukraine Cabinet Says Ministers Can Sign US Minerals Accord Zelensky
Ukraine Cabinet Says Ministers Can Sign US Minerals Accord
By AFP
4h ago
Ukrainian Paratroopers Capture Village, Kyiv Launches Local Counterattacks Ukraine
Ukrainian Paratroopers Capture Village, Kyiv Launches Local Counterattacks
By Stefan Korshak
4h ago
« Previous Nemtsov’s Murder: 10 Years On, Justice Still Out of Reach
Next » Ukrainian Paratroopers Capture Village, Kyiv Launches Local Counterattacks