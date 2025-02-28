During the full-scale invasion, there were no infiltrations of Russian spies within the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

This was stated by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s defense intelligence (HUR), in an interview with Ukrinform, while commenting on the detention of Head of the SSU Anti-Terrorist Center Dmytro Koziura.

“We definitely did not have such cases at this level. We have an internal security department, and their task is to prevent human and other types of infiltration,” Budanov explained.

Commenting on Koziura’s detention, Budanov noted that it represents a personal victory for SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk.

“He exposed, perhaps, one of the most powerful infiltrations. That was a great job, he’s a professional. I mean, he, personally,” Budanov stated.

Responding to questions about the collaboration between the HUR and the SSU, Budanov mentioned: “We have normal working relations. Besides, there is an Intelligence Committee, and within the framework of this committee everyone works absolutely officially. Also, many events are held on a bilateral basis.”

As reported, on February 12, an operational-investigative group led by SSU Chief Vasyl Maliuk detained Dmytro Koziura, Head of the Anti-Terrorist Center of the SSU. He is accused of working for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

The SSU reported that 14 instances of illegal activity by Koziura were documented.

Ukraine Develops Method to Jam Russian Glide Bomb ‘Wonder Weapons,’ Say Reports
The SSU further stated that after Koziura’s exposure, he was used in a counterintelligence game. Through the traitor, the SSU flooded the enemy with a large amount of disinformation, initially as part of counterintelligence measures, and later as part of a criminal case. At the same time, Koziura’s access to sensitive SSU data was restricted.

According to the SSU, Koziura was recruited by the FSB in 2018 during a trip to Vienna. For security reasons, he was later “frozen” by his Russian handlers and did not engage in active espionage activities for some time. He worked for Russia not only out of ideological motives but also for financial reasons.

Koziura was officially charged with treason. He faces a life sentence with confiscation of property.

UkrInform
