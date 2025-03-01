Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should apologize after his Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance devolved into a tense confrontation, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio, who attended the meeting, questioned whether Zelensky genuinely seeks peace in Ukraine’s war with Russia.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Rubio argued that Zelensky “turned this thing into the fiasco for him that it became” and should take responsibility.

“There was no need for him to go in there and become antagonistic,” he said on The Source.

The meeting, which ended without a deal on leveraging Ukraine’s rare-earth minerals or advancing peace negotiations, saw Trump and Vance accusing Zelensky of lacking gratitude for US military aid and overstating his leverage in negotiations.

Advertisement

Rubio suggested that Zelensky’s approach may indicate a reluctance to pursue a settlement.

“He says he wants peace, but maybe he doesn’t,” Rubio said. “When you start talking that aggressively—the president is a dealmaker, he made deals his entire life—you’re not going to get people to the table.”

Tensions reportedly escalated when Zelensky challenged Vance’s suggestion that diplomacy could pave the way for peace, reminding him of Putin’s previous diplomatic maneuvers before launching his full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar
Other Topics of Interest

Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar

Russia has replaced Cold War-era terrorist proxies with cyberattacks and disinformation, using digital warfare to destabilize the West while avoiding direct confrontation.

“What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you speaking about?” Zelensky asked.

Vance responded by calling the Ukrainian leader “disrespectful” for trying to debate the issue “in front of the American media.” Rubio said the meeting “went off the rails” after that exchange.

Following the meeting, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham—usually a strong supporter of Ukraine—suggested that Zelensky should consider resigning. Asked about this, Rubio said Trump has taken “no position” on the matter but emphasized that Zelensky would be welcome back to the White House “when he’s ready to make peace and he’s serious about peace.”

Advertisement

“How are you going to get Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation to a table to discuss even the opportunity, whether even to explore whether there’s an opportunity for peace?” Rubio said. “You’re not going to do it by calling them names.”

Rubio also underscored Trump’s stance on Russia, stating that the president maintains a “trust, but verify” approach toward Putin.

The secretary of state argued that Ukraine’s ongoing war is unsustainable and that Trump is the only leader capable of ending it.

“Tonight, people will die in Ukraine,” Rubio said. “It’s an unsustainable, bloody war that has to come to an end.”

“And right now, the only leader in the world that can even have a chance of bringing about an end to this is named President Donald Trump, and we need to give him the opportunity to try and do that,” he added.

While the White House meeting did not yield progress, Rubio said discussions would continue, though he cautioned that any future talks involving Trump, Zelensky, and Putin would require significant groundwork.

Advertisement

He called Russia’s war against Ukraine complex with deep-rooted causes, adding, “There’s a lot of work to be done before we get to this point. It is a lot to navigate. A lot has been invested on both sides.”

In an interview with Fox News following his heated Oval Office meeting, Zelensky firmly rejected the idea of stepping down over the dispute with Trump.

When asked if he would consider leaving office, Zelensky responded: “No. This decision can only be done by the people of Ukraine. Americans vote for their presidents… and only Ukrainians vote for Ukrainians.”

However, he admitted to having regrets about how the meeting unfolded.

“I think it was not good, I just want to be honest, I just want our partners to understand everything correctly,” Zelensky said.

He reiterated Ukraine’s willingness to sign a deal with the US, but only if security guarantees were included.

When asked whether he believed he owed Trump an apology for the confrontation, Zelensky shook his head.

“No, I respect the president, and I respect the American people,” he said. “But I am not sure we did something bad.”

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Julia Struck
Julia Struck
Julia Struck is a news writer and Kyiv Post correspondent who has previously worked as a parliamentary editor, journalist, and news editor. She has specialized in covering the work of Ukrainian parliament, government, and law enforcement agencies.
More on US
Ukraine Eyes Future Without US Support After Trump Clash Europe
Ukraine Eyes Future Without US Support After Trump Clash
By AFP
12h ago
What Next for Ukraine? Zelensky
OPINION: What Next for Ukraine?
By Mark N. Katz
13h ago
No More ‘Blank Checks’ for Ukraine Without Peace, White House Says After Trump-Zelensky Blowout War in Ukraine
No More ‘Blank Checks’ for Ukraine Without Peace, White House Says After Trump-Zelensky Blowout
By Julia Struck
15h ago
Trump-Zelensky Shouting Match Shocks World Leaders as Europe backs Ukraine Europe
Trump-Zelensky Shouting Match Shocks World Leaders as Europe backs Ukraine
By AFP
18h ago
Read Next
Russia Strikes Odesa With Ballistic Missile, Hits Residential Building in Zaporizhzhia Odesa
Russia Strikes Odesa With Ballistic Missile, Hits Residential Building in Zaporizhzhia
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Starmer to Zelensky in London: ‘UK Stands with Ukraine for as Long as It Takes’ Zelensky
Starmer to Zelensky in London: ‘UK Stands with Ukraine for as Long as It Takes’
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar War in Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar
By Jason Jay Smart
12h ago
Orban Urges EU to Engage Direct Peace Talks With Russia Russia
Orban Urges EU to Engage Direct Peace Talks With Russia
By Julia Struck
12h ago
« Previous US Aid to Ukraine May End With Trump-Vance Rant
Next » Trump-Zelensky Shouting Match Shocks World Leaders as Europe backs Ukraine