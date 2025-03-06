[UPDATED: Mar. 6, 12:43 pm, Kyiv time. Updated casualty numbers and added comments from Zelensky]

Four people have been killed and more than 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight, local officials said on Thursday, March 6.

Russia continues to bomb Ukraine, even as leaders in Washington and Moscow discuss possible peace talks to end Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has lasted more than three years.

Ukraine’s emergency services reported that a Russian missile hit a five-story hotel in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The explosion destroyed a stairwell. Rescuers are searching for people trapped under the rubble.

“A total of 31 people were injured, including one child. Most of the wounded were hospitalized, with 14 in serious condition,” Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, reported.

“In addition to the hotel, 14 apartment buildings, a post office, nearly two dozen cars, a cultural institution, and 12 shops were damaged,” he added.

Zelensky issued an update at 9:29 a.m., stating that volunteers from the US, UK and Ukraine had checked into the hotel just before the attack. He said they survived by leaving their rooms in time.

“Just before the strike, volunteers from one of the humanitarian organizations checked into the hotel – citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and Britain. They survived because they managed to get out of their rooms,” Zelensky said in his update

Zelensky said four people were killed and more than 30 people were injured, adding that emergency services were working at the site to retrieve the victims. 

Zelensky also reiterated his call for peace, which he suggested can be done by pressuring Russia into stopping its attacks on civilian objects. 

“And there can be no pause in the pressure on Russia in order to stop this war and terror against life,” Zelensky added.

Later, officials confirmed that a security guard died when a warehouse was hit in Sumy, a city in the north.

Kryvyi Rih, located about 70 kilometers (43 miles) northwest of the front line, had more than 600,000 residents before Russia’s 2022 invasion.

