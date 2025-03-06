Four people have been killed and more than 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight, local officials said on Thursday, March 6.

Russia continues to bomb Ukraine, even as leaders in Washington and Moscow discuss possible peace talks to end Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has lasted more than three years.

Ukraine’s emergency services reported that a Russian missile hit a five-story hotel in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The explosion destroyed a stairwell. Rescuers are searching for people trapped under the rubble.

“A total of 31 people were injured, including one child. Most of the wounded were hospitalized, with 14 in serious condition,” Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, reported.

“In addition to the hotel, 14 apartment buildings, a post office, nearly two dozen cars, a cultural institution, and 12 shops were damaged,” he added.

Zelensky issued an update at 9:29 a.m., stating that volunteers from the US, UK and Ukraine had checked into the hotel just before the attack. He said they survived by leaving their rooms in time.

