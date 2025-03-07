Ukrainian columnist and Voice of America correspondent in Washington, Ostap Yarysh, has reportedly been fired due to the so-called “DOGE check.”

The world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk, heads DOGE – the “Department of State Efficiency,” an advisory group funded by the US government.

Musk recently called for the complete shutdown of Radio Liberty and Voice of America.

“Nobody listens to them anymore. It’s just radical left crazy people talking to themselves while torching $1B/year of US taxpayer money,” Musk said.

Natalia Ligachova, editor-in-chief of the online publication and Ukrainian media watchdog Detector Media reported on Yarysh’s dismissal, whose official reasons have not been disclosed.

Many Ukrainian social media users, who relied on Yarysh’s reports and posts for updates on Washington, have expressed outrage, saying the Trump administration is attempting to suppress the dissemination of information about Ukraine.

“It’s a pity because Ostap provided a lot of valuable information. I won’t even mention the trends – you understand without me,” Tetyana Nikolayenko, a member of the Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense, wrote.

“Democracy, freedom of speech, as we can see,” Doctor of Public Administration Tetyana Troshchynska commented on a post noting that the Voice of America was being inspected by DOGE.

Yarysh himself has not yet commented on his dismissal, and his editorial office has not issued an official statement.

Sergii Kostezh is a Kyiv Post Special Correspondent. He has worked for various Ukrainian TV channels as a reporter from the field and war zone.
