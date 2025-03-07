Russian business representatives met with head of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia Robert Agee to discuss the sectors in which foreign businesses would primarily like to see sanctions lifted.

Alexander Shokhin, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) told this to Russian media outlet RIA Novosti.

Russian entrepreneurs were discussing a white book on lifting sanctions with Agee – a policy paper outlining the actions needed to be done.

Shokhin told RIA Novosti that the priority sector is “civil aviation, spare parts, components, and maintenance of civilian aircraft.”

“At the same time, we naturally welcome the return of Russian banks to the SWIFT system and the normalization of payment and settlement relations,” Shokhin told RIA Novosti.

Shokhin said that the timeline for completing the “white paper” might coincide with the anticipated meeting between the presidents of the United States and Russia.

“Trump has generally stated that he plans to meet with Putin within a month and a half. So, it would be good to have it ready by March to hit the mark, as they say,” Shokhin said.

Trump has faced harsh criticism from allies and domestic opponents who say he has sided with Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, especially after having a clash with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 28.

Trump last month spoke by telephone with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in an initial step toward resuming normal relations and undoing sweeping sanctions imposed under former president Joe Biden over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

But after attempts to negotiate a peace deal with Russia, the country launched major drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Shortly after that, Trump threatened Russia new sanctions, unexpectedly shifting his previous ideology the other way round.

Perhaps, Russia’s interest in lifting sanctions for the aviation sector may anchor in air defense. In 2024, Ukrainian drones carried out 81 attacks on oil refineries and fuel storage facilities across Russia, annexed Crimea, and occupied territories.