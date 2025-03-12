The Russian Marines are experimenting with amphibious landing using motorcycles, as seen in a recent propaganda video.

In the video shared by Russian war propagandist Aleksandr Sladkov on Saturday, two dirt bikes could be seen stowed on a speed boat during a training session, where the Russian Marines, concealed by smoke on the beach, first departed on the bikes to secure their positions before more infantrymen followed via subsequent speedboats.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Sladkov said the tactic “may be one of the options for activating the front in the coming spring or in the summer campaign.”

“Russian Marines are preparing to land on the Black Sea coast and on the high enemy bank of the Dnipro [River]. The training is being conducted by the 61st Marine Brigade (Dnieper group),” Sladkov said in his Telegram update.

Advertisement

The tactic likely restricts the terrain available for landing, with only those in shallow water and smooth surfaces suitable for such operations.

Military news outlet Militarnyi speculates that motorcycles “[allow] for faster movement to positions while under enemy fire,” particularly those coming from Ukrainian first-person view (FPV) drones.

Militarnyi says the speed and maneuverability of motorcycles can help Russian troops “take up more strategically favorable defensive positions, situated further from the shoreline.”

Why Is Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Not Involved in Ukraine-Russia Talks (Anymore)?
Other Topics of Interest

Why Is Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Not Involved in Ukraine-Russia Talks (Anymore)?

Is the US Ukraine-Russia envoy Keith Kellogg being sidelined? Some unnamed official said yes, while others argued that Kellogg remained a key advisor in Washington’s Ukraine policies.

Russian troops have been incorporating motorcycles in their assaults in its invasion of Ukraine.

In January, a video from Ukraine’s 5th Separate Assault Brigade shows Ukrainian drones flying straight at Russian troops attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses on dirt bikes near Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, where they were picked off one by one.

In April 2024, Russian troops were seen advancing on Chinese-made motorcycles and golf carts. But unless supported with adequate suppressive fire, troops carrying out assaults in this way are often sent to their doom, as noted in a July 2024 analysis on Russian assaults near Vuhledar.

Advertisement

Russian troops have also been seen to make improvised modifications to their motorcycles to try to maximize their chances of survival against drones.

In one instance reported in July 2024, some were seen fitting their bikes with Russian UDSh training mines as improvised smoke canisters to help conceal their location. The mines discharge smoke for eight to 10 minutes once activated.

In other instances, Russian troops were seen equipping their light vehicles – including motorcycles – with rusty anti-drone “cope cages” during assaults on Kharkiv and Avdiivka in mid-2024, the effectiveness of which remains questionable.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 7
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 7
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
More on War in Ukraine
‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks War in Ukraine
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
4h ago
Kyiv Confirms Ceasefire Discussions Set for Next Week, Russia Yet to Respond War in Ukraine
Kyiv Confirms Ceasefire Discussions Set for Next Week, Russia Yet to Respond
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 11, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 11, 2025
By ISW
6h ago
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal War in Ukraine
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Read Next
Overseas Experts Declare Ukraine Army Defeated at Kursk War in Ukraine
Overseas Experts Declare Ukraine Army Defeated at Kursk
By Kyiv Post
11m ago
Our Scary New World US
OPINION: Our Scary New World
By Anders Aslund
26m ago
Why Is Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Not Involved in Ukraine-Russia Talks (Anymore)? Trump
Why Is Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Not Involved in Ukraine-Russia Talks (Anymore)?
By Leo Chiu
55m ago
‘Closer to Ending Bloody War’ – US Confirms Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine Resumes Ukraine
‘Closer to Ending Bloody War’ – US Confirms Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine Resumes
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
« Previous UN Experts Decry Civic Space ‘Erosion’ in Slovakia
Next » Ukraine Says Reinforcing Troops in Russia’s Kursk Region