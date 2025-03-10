Kyiv is reinforcing its troops involved in fighting in Russia’s region of Kursk, where Moscow’s forces have been regaining ground, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Monday.

Ukrainian soldiers launched their audacious offensive into Russia’s Kursk in August, catching even their Western allies off guard and dealing an embarrassing blow to the Kremlin.

But Ukraine has been losing ground and conceded last month they had lost two-thirds of the territory they once controlled inside the region.

“I made a decision to strengthen our grouping with the necessary forces and means, including electronic warfare and unmanned components,” Syrsky wrote in a post on social media.

Russian has claimed it has taken back control of a string of villages, including in an accelerated advance over recent days.

Moscow also claimed to have captured a village inside Ukraine’s Sumy region, Novenke, which lies just several kilometers from a vital resupply route for Ukrainian forces still in Kursk.

Syrsky however said Monday that the dynamics of fighting between the Kursk and Sumy regions were “under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.”

He addressed concerns circulating in Ukrainian media that his forces may be caught in a Russian net saying: “Currently, there is no threat of encirclement of our units in the Kursk region.”

He conceded, however, that Ukrainian forces were buckling under mounting Russian pressure and were having to fall back to positions that are easier to hold.

“The units are taking timely measures to maneuver to favorable defense lines,” Syrsky said.

Ukraine hoped that Russian territory it controls in the Kursk region would give it leverage during any talks with Moscow.